Digitizing History: BMI Imaging Systems Completes Diocese of Tucson Microfilm Scanning Project

Working with BMI was an incredible experience. Their Digital ReeL solution provided us with the accessibility we needed while ensuring our microfilm records were preserved digitally. We couldn't be happier with the results. Post this

Ana-Elisa Arredondo, Diocesan Archivist, commented: "Working with BMI was an incredible experience. Their Digital ReeL solution provided us with the accessibility we needed while ensuring our microfilm records were preserved digitally. The flexibility in the payment plan allowed us to move forward with the project, and the ability to use OLIS in the indexing process has made a world of difference for our team. We couldn't be happier with the results."

BMI is dedicated to working with a variety of organizations, including public and private sectors, to convert, digitize, and securely host client records. This project is just one example of the commitment BMI has to providing comprehensive solutions to organizations needing to manage historical, legal, and sensitive records. To read the full case study, visit: Diocese of Tucson Case Study.

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

Media Contact

Marketing, BMI Imaging Systems, Inc., 408.220.0217, [email protected], http://www.bmiimaging.com/

SOURCE BMI Imaging Systems, Inc.