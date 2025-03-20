Digitizing the Lab: Accelerating Study Workflows with Electronic Laboratory Notebooks, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

A successful electronic laboratory notebook implementation must go beyond "paper on glass" to truly harness the power of digital tools—streamlining workflows, ensuring compliance, integrating with external systems and enhancing collaboration across teams. Post this

This webinar will outline how laboratories can be transitioned from paper to digital with ease and efficiency using an electronic laboratory notebook. The expert speakers will demonstrate key benefits and challenges laboratories face when transitioning from traditional record-keeping to a digital environment. They will discuss how a modern electronic laboratory notebook enables labs to move beyond static data entry to dynamic, structured and integrated data management. By eliminating the reliance on paper-based records, an electronic lab notebook empowers researchers to focus on science, not administrative tasks.

Throughout the webinar, the expert speakers will explore the following essential aspects of electronic laboratory notebooks like Logbook and their role in digitizing the laboratory environment:

Enhances Data Integrity and Accuracy: By minimizing the risk of recording or entry errors and preventing data loss, electronic laboratory notebooks enhance accuracy and strengthen data integrity

Saves Time: With fewer data capture errors and improved record management, time and resources spent on error correction can be minimized

Supports Regulatory Compliance: Logbook is specifically designed for both good laboratory practice and non-good laboratory practice preclinical studies, providing a fully GLP-compliant audit trail to ensure audit-ready submissions that meet regulatory standards

Customizable and Versatile: An extensive range of features that can be tailored to meet the unique requirements of different application areas

Dynamic Data: Leveraging features such as structured and unstructured data collection, controlled terminology integration and real-time collaboration, labs can improve data utility and increase efficiency

Whether using a paper-based system, struggling with legacy digital solutions or looking to optimize lab operations, this session will provide valuable insights into best practices for digitizing the lab and maximizing the benefits of an electronic laboratory notebook.

Register for this webinar today to discover how transitioning from paper-based records to a modern digital environment can streamline workflows, enhance data integrity and ensure regulatory compliance.

Join Chris Nichols, Senior Director, Instem, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Digitizing the Lab: Accelerating Study Workflows with Electronic Laboratory Notebooks.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks