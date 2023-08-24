DigiTraxAI Joins NVIDIA Inception With Mission to Re-Imagine Music Composition and Production Using Cutting-Edge AI

DigiTraxAI, a music company pioneering AI-driven music solutions, has joined NVIDIA Inception to accelerate its tech advancements.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DigiTraxAI today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.
DigiTraxAI is a music company at the forefront of transforming the music industry by pioneering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Leveraging patented AI algorithms and a suite of AI-powered tools and apps, DigiTraxAI unlocks explosive new value for artists and labels. From unbundling and transforming existing IP to creating a new breed of AI-driven products and experiences, DigiTrax's state-of-the-art KR38R ("Creator") platform allows stakeholders to reshape the future of music, revolutionize music creation, and redefine music experiences.
Joining NVIDIA Inception will help DigiTraxAI accelerate its technological advancements and reach a wider audience through go-to-market support, training, and technology assistance. The program will also offer DigiTraxAI the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.
"We are excited to join NVIDIA Inception and leverage its resources. Our collaboration will help us to catalyze how music is created and composed by utilizing state-of-the-art GPU architectures and machine learning techniques," says DigiTraxAI CSO Gershon Wolfe, Ph.D. "DigiTrax is revolutionizing generative music by combining music theory with techniques in machine learning that decipher musical cognition to create a new era in composition."
NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.
About DigiTraxAI
DigiTraxAI is a music technology company that uses artificial intelligence to develop new ways of creating and experiencing music. The company has developed proprietary AI algorithms and tools that aim to transform how the music industry functions. One of their key innovations is the KR38R platform, which leverages AI to help artists and labels unlock additional value from existing content. It also allows for the development of novel AI-generated music products and experiences. DigiTraxAI aims to push the boundaries of how artificial intelligence can shape the future of music creation and consumption.
