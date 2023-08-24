DigiTraxAI Joins NVIDIA Inception With Mission to Re-Imagine Music Composition and Production Using Cutting-Edge AI

We are excited to join NVIDIA Inception and leverage its resources. Our collaboration will help us to catalyze how music is created and composed by utilizing state-of-the-art GPU architectures and machine learning techniques. - DigiTraxAI CSO Gershon Wolfe, Ph.D. Tweet this

Joining NVIDIA Inception will help DigiTraxAI accelerate its technological advancements and reach a wider audience through go-to-market support, training, and technology assistance. The program will also offer DigiTraxAI the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

"We are excited to join NVIDIA Inception and leverage its resources. Our collaboration will help us to catalyze how music is created and composed by utilizing state-of-the-art GPU architectures and machine learning techniques," says DigiTraxAI CSO Gershon Wolfe, Ph.D. "DigiTrax is revolutionizing generative music by combining music theory with techniques in machine learning that decipher musical cognition to create a new era in composition."

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About DigiTraxAI

DigiTraxAI is a music technology company that uses artificial intelligence to develop new ways of creating and experiencing music. The company has developed proprietary AI algorithms and tools that aim to transform how the music industry functions. One of their key innovations is the KR38R platform, which leverages AI to help artists and labels unlock additional value from existing content. It also allows for the development of novel AI-generated music products and experiences. DigiTraxAI aims to push the boundaries of how artificial intelligence can shape the future of music creation and consumption.

