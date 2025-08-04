Digna Cabral: A steady hand, a clear vision for Doral's future

In a city defined by rapid growth, Councilwoman Digna Cabral stands out for her calm leadership and results-driven approach. Since taking office, she's prioritized transparent governance, small business support, and community-focused policies. A former CEO of CAMACOL Doral, Cabral empowered immigrant entrepreneurs and helped make Doral a hub for small business growth. Her evidence-based style, shaped by her work in clinical research at the University of Miami, reflects her commitment to thoughtful, inclusive policymaking.

DORAL, Fla. , Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a city known for fast-paced growth and complex challenges, Councilwoman Digna Cabral stands out for her calm, thoughtful leadership and strong values. Since taking office, she's prioritized transparent governance, small business support, and public service over theatrics and political gamesmanship.

"I'm not interested in theatrics. I'm interested in results," Cabral says.

"Wins that strengthen neighborhoods and help people feel proud to live and do business in Doral."

Cabral's deliberate, measured style has earned the trust of residents. She's known for meeting directly with business owners, preparing policy meticulously, and treating every issue, big or small, with care and consistency.

As the former CEO of CAMACOL Doral, a volunteer role she held while serving on the Council, Cabral worked to empower immigrant entrepreneurs and new business owners. Her efforts helped turn Doral into a hub for small business growth, connecting entrepreneurs with city resources, development programs, and outreach tools.

She also led the charge in bilingual communication and immigrant inclusion. Working closely with the Small Business Administration District Office, she helped promote Doral's business clusters and city planning efforts that reflect the city's diversity.

In addition to her Council duties, Cabral is a Clinical Research Project Manager at the University of Miami's Department of Neurology. She plays a key role in the nationally recognized Northern Manhattan Study (NOMAS), focusing on stroke risk factors and long-term public health needs among diverse populations. This work enhances her evidence-based, people-centered approach to city policymaking.

Looking ahead, Councilwoman Cabral is focused on:

Expanding access to city resources for small businesses

Promoting government transparency in development

Creating safe, welcoming neighborhoods for families

Making Doral a national example of economic inclusion and public trust

"Integrity isn't proven in headlines. It's proven in how you perform", she says.

