Digna Cabral Behind the Headlines: Committed to Transparency, Cleared of Ethics Allegations

CITY OF DORAL, Fla., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Councilwoman Digna Cabral has always led with transparency, ethics, and community-first service. Following the recent dismissal of an ethics complaint against her, she remains focused on the facts and her continued dedication to serving Doral's residents, especially its small businesses and immigrant communities.

A Miami Herald article reported an accusation that Councilwoman Cabral misused city resources to support CAMACOL Doral, a business chamber she helped build. While the article implied personal gain, the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust reviewed the case and ultimately found no bad intent and no personal benefit. Her role at the chamber was unpaid, voluntary, and meant to support the small business community.

On May 14, 2025, the Commission unanimously ratified a settlement agreement stating that the complaint was dismissed as the conduct was "inadvertent, unintentional, or insubstantial." Cabral cooperated fully, accepted the process with humility, and paid a minor fine. As she stated:

"I respect the process and always strive to improve how I serve this community."

The welcome letters at the center of the complaint were meant to inform new business owners of Doral's partnership with CAMACOL Doral, a nonprofit business chamber that has supported immigrant-owned startups, organized bilingual outreach events, and hosted resource fairs. Cabral has since taken steps to ensure full clarity and transparency in the letter process moving forward.

Importantly, the complaint was not filed by a resident or constituent, but by a rival chamber leader, a reminder that political motivations can often drive public accusations.

Even before this case, Councilwoman Cabral consistently supported stronger ethics in government. In 2024, she advocated for the City of Doral to participate in the DOGE initiative, a transparency effort later repealed by the City of Doral Mayor, Cristi Fraga. Her public record shows a long-standing pattern of good faith, humility, and service.

Today, she continues her work on the Council with even greater resolve, promoting open communication, public accountability, and economic development for all.

