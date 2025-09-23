Dignita Expands in France with AL-100 Certification for Offender Interlock Market

Together we save lives Post this

"Certification of the AL-100 in France marks a significant step for Dignita and a tremendous opportunity to deliver on our mission: to save lives, keep people safe, and enhance community and individual wellness," said Stefan Nordin, International Business Development Leader, Dignita. "With proven success in commercial applications, we are proud to expand our reach to France's conditional programs, helping more people and communities prevent impaired driving."

"With this achievement, Dignita continues its expansion as part of Smart Start's global footprint, which includes operations in Sweden, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Denmark, France, Spain, Norway, Belgium, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States", said Jessica Carew, Smart Start's Chief Strategy Officer.

For more information about Dignita, please visit: https://dignita.com/ and https://smartstartinc.com for Smart Start.

For sales inquiries, please contact Dignita at [email protected] and [email protected] for Smart Start.

About Dignita

Dignita Systems AB is a Swedish technology and knowledge-based company that develops safety-promoting products and services for traffic and workplaces. Our vision is "Together we save lives"—through our products and services, the number of deaths and injuries in traffic and at work can be significantly reduced.

With a team deeply experienced in traffic safety and the automotive industry, Dignita delivers certified solutions that ensure companies and individuals can drive or perform activities safely in accordance with current legislation. All products are developed under rigorous quality standards, tested at the MHF Test Lab, and certified according to the Cenelec standard within the EU.

Dignita is owned by Apollo Global Management, which also owns our sister company Smart Start, based in the United States with operations across North America, Australia, and other international markets. Together, we are world leaders in alcohol interlock technology. Our ambition is to be the first choice for preventing alcohol-related accidents and supporting safer communities through proven alcohol-prevention solutions.

About Smart Start

Smart Start is a global leader in alcohol monitoring technology, providing trusted solutions—including breath alcohol Ignition Interlock and portable alcohol monitoring devices—to clients across the U.S. and around the world. These services encompass manufacturing, installation, servicing, monitoring, and reporting. Additionally, Smart Start furnishes a programmable device with standardized reporting.

Since 1992, Smart Start's Ignition Interlocks have recorded over a billion alcohol-free starts and have prevented 12 million engine starts where alcohol was present above the legal limit on the driver's breath. Our Ignition Interlocks are saving lives while allowing DUI program participants to legally operate their interlock equipped vehicles. Smart Start has empowered individuals and agencies with accurate, user-friendly devices supported by industry-leading service, innovation and 24x7 support.

Headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, USA, Smart Start operates more than 4000 locations through its corporate and franchise locations in 48 U.S. states and 13 international markets. As a trusted global go-to-resource for regulators and monitoring authorities, Smart Start is helping shape program requirements and implementation tactics across the world.

Media Contact

Justin Goodale, Smart Start Ignition Interlock, 1 800-880-3394, [email protected], Smart Start Ignition Interlock

SOURCE Smart Start Ignition Interlock