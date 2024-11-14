Diligent Robotics Announces Q4 Milestone with Over 100,000 Autonomous Elevator Rides Across U.S. Health Systems

"Achieving autonomy in robotics, particularly in health care environments, is an incredible challenge. We are completing over 20K fully autonomous elevator rides each month, something none of our competitors are doing." Andrea Thomaz, CEO of Diligent Robotics Post this

"Achieving autonomy in robotics, particularly in health care environments, is an incredible challenge," said Andrea Thomaz, CEO of Diligent Robotics and a 20-year AI veteran. "Navigating elevators seems simple, but the unpredictable nature of shared spaces, real-time changes and the need for accuracy make it one of many hard tasks that humanoids deployed in human environments need to solve. With Moxi, we've demonstrated the ability to integrate AI into environments where collaboration between people and robots is vital for success and as of today, we are completing over 20K fully autonomous elevator rides each month, something none of our competitors are doing."

What sets Moxi apart is not only the achievement of autonomous elevator rides through manipulation capabilities but also the depth of integration into existing health care workflows, which has been happening since 2018. From delivering supplies to transporting lab specimens, Moxi has become a reliable teammate for health care workers, improving operational efficiency and allowing staff to focus on patient care rather than routine transport tasks. As Diligent Robotics expands across health care systems, the demand for robotic automation is expected to grow significantly, providing meaningful support for clinical teams in a market facing desperate workforce challenges.

"This milestone is just the beginning," Thomaz added. "Achieving full autonomy to enable hospital-wide transport tasks is just scratching the surface of what humanoid robots like Moxi will do in hospitals and beyond. The knowledge and trust that we gain from healthcare settings will inform future product developments. We look forward to building humanoid social robots to collaborate and assist with caring for people in many different settings."

Founded in 2017, Diligent Robotics is an Austin-based A.I. company that creates robot assistants that help people with their chores so they can focus on the work they care most about. Moxi is our hospital robot assistant that helps clinical staff with routine, non-patient-facing tasks so they have more time for patient care, and hospitals save money on staff burnout and turnover costs. Moxi has been successfully trialing in several US hospitals and focuses on tasks such as gathering supplies and delivering them to patient rooms, delivering samples to the lab and retrieving items from central supply to nursing units. As a company founded by social robotics experts, we're proud to be at the forefront of creating robots that incorporate mobile manipulation, social intelligence, and human-guided learning capabilities. We believe that if we can give people the resources that they need to do the work they care most about, we will transform the meaning of "work." http://www.diligentrobots.com

Media Asset (video): https://youtu.be/qOa3gwvx1ZA

Christy Warring, Diligent Robotics, 1 2816843184, [email protected], www.diligentrobots.com

