Dill Dinkers® Pickleball Club Opening Soon in Frederick, Maryland

Dill Dinkers offers clinics, private and semi-private lessons, open play, round robins, leagues, and tournaments, as well as group court reservations and ball machine rental. The club will also feature a pro shop, where members and guests can stay up to date on the latest equipment and technology in this fast-growing sport. Additionally, the club provides opportunities for local businesses to advertise and host employee and client events.

The team at Dill Dinkers Frederick is excited to have Kiersten Pappas as the club's Director of Pickleball. Kiersten has over 10 years of experience coaching tennis and pickleball players of all ages, including time dedicated to coaching up-and-coming elite-level players. Kiersten is incredibly excited to help create a welcoming atmosphere that encourages both competitive and fun play. Pappas strongly believes that pickleball is a sport that anyone can play. "We cannot wait to open our doors to the Frederick community," said Kaylin Corsiatto, the regional developer for Dill Dinkers in Frederick County. "We already have such a vibrant community of pickleball players in the area, and we are really looking forward to giving our members and guests a dedicated place to play year-round, as well as introducing the sport to all that have interest in learning." Born and raised in Frederick, Corsiatto is excited to be opening a business in this

thriving county.

For membership information at Dill Dinkers Frederick visit:

https://app.courtreserve.com/Online/Memberships/Public/12934 or call 301-671-DINK (3465).

Connect on Dill Dinkers Frederick social pages by visiting

https://www.facebook.com/DillDinkersFrederickMD

https://www.instagram.com/dilldinkersfrederickmd/

and/or https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/dill-dinkers-frederick-md/

About Dill Dinkers Pickleball

Dill Dinkers is the established leader and fastest-growing concept of dedicated indoor pickleball club franchises in the country. The Dill Dinkers brand is known for its fun, friendly and welcoming environment where players of all ages and skill levels can play, socialize and improve their skills. Each club offers dedicated indoor courts separated by fences, top-tier court surfaces, event space, a ball machine and a state-of-the-art reservation system powered by CourtReserve. Dill Dinkers offers court reservations for members and visitors, as well as clinics, private and semi-private lessons, leagues, business advertising and court rentals for private events.

About Dill Dinkers Franchising

While the company offers single-club franchises, the focus of its expansion efforts is on Regional Developers who acquire a territory of 1M or more in population, open a flagship location within that territory, and then develop the territory with additional units they own or with independent franchisees. Regional Developers are compensated for attracting franchisees and providing support locally to all Dill Dinkers locations within their territory.

For more information about the Dill Dinkers franchise program, visit:

http://www.dilldinkers.com/franchising or contact Dr. Ben Litalien, CFE ([email protected]).

For more information about Dill Dinkers International, visit

https://dilldinkers.com/international-franchising/.

