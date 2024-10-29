Dilworth Paxson Chairman Lawrence McMichael Recognized for Service to Philadelphia Community

"I am very honored to be selected for this award, and I hope that it inspires others to lend their time and treasure to the incredibly important mission of Catholic Charities," said McMichael. Post this

"Larry was selected as a 2024 recipient of the Magis Award in recognition of his significant contributions as a skilled lawyer and advocate and was distinguished among business leaders for his commitment to enhancing the Philadelphia community with kindness and compassion," said Anne Aaronson, partner at Dilworth.

"I am very honored to be selected for this award, and I hope that it inspires others to lend their time and treasure to the incredibly important mission of Catholic Charities," said McMichael.

McMichael has spent his entire legal career with Dilworth and is recognized as one of the region's most successful commercial trial attorneys. Through his commercial litigation practice, he regularly represents public and private businesses and their owners, officers and directors in negotiations, mediation and litigation. He has extensive trial experience in federal and state courts and has served as lead counsel in many high-profile cases and appeals.

McMichael has significant experience reorganizing companies under Chapter 11 and has frequently been engaged to provide fiduciary and board advice to many of the city's largest not-for-profit institutions. He is one of only a handful of attorneys in the U.S. to be elected as a Fellow of both the American College of Trial Lawyers and the American College of Bankruptcy.

Project Magis assists people in need by addressing hunger, homelessness and addiction through fundraising events. The Catholic Charities Appeal serves a variety of organizations, programs and ministries throughout the Archdiocese of Philadelphia with initiatives focused on education, family services, housing services and more.

About Dilworth Paxson

Media Contact

