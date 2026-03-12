Dimalanta Guides Zone 4 Through a Strategic and Bold Brand Relaunch

Dimalanta, a Cincinnati-based brand marketing consulting firm, is proud to announce its partnership with Zone 4, a leader in large-scale turnkey MHE installations, on the launch of their bold new brand identity.

LEBANON, Ohio, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dimalanta, a Cincinnati-based brand marketing consulting firm, is proud to announce its partnership with Zone 4, a leader in large-scale turnkey MHE installations, on the launch of their bold new brand identity.

The relaunch includes a modernized visual identity, a powerful new tagline, and refreshed messaging designed to reflect the scale of Zone 4's expertise and the confidence they bring to every project. More than a visual update, the rebrand reframes Zone 4's story — honoring their proven track record while positioning them for future growth.

"Zone 4 has earned its place as a trusted partner for complex turnkey installations," said Ernie Dimalanta, Founder of Dimalanta. "Our role as their brand marketing consulting firm was to help them tell that story with clarity, showcasing the strength of what they've already accomplished while aligning the brand with where they're headed. This isn't just a new look — it's a strategic repositioning."

Zone 4's new tagline, Challenge Accepted, underscores the company's proactive approach to problem-solving and turnkey execution, signaling to system integrators, OEMs, and clients across industries such as retail, grocery, e-commerce, and logistics that Zone 4 is prepared to lead at scale.

The rebrand rollout will continue over the next six months, including a new website and expanded communications platform designed to highlight the people, services, and expertise that define Zone 4.

"At Dimalanta, we help companies align their story and strategy so their brand reflects not just what they do, but why they matter," added Dimalanta. "Zone 4's story is one of execution, expertise, and leadership. We're honored to help them bring it to life."

Dimalanta is a brand marketing consulting firm that helps organizations clarify their story, define their strategy, and activate their brand to build credibility, trust, and recognition. Based in Lebanon, Ohio, Dimalanta partners with growth-minded companies across industries to deliver branding and marketing solutions that drive measurable impact.

