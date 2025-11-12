Dimension Bio Announces Inaugural Clinical and Scientific Advisory Boards

"The formation of these advisory boards reflects the caliber of scientific and clinical leadership guiding Dimension Bio," said Caralynn Nowinski Collens, MD, Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer. Post this

"The formation of these advisory boards reflects the caliber of scientific and clinical leadership guiding Dimension Bio," said Caralynn Nowinski Collens, MD, Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer. "Each member brings deep expertise essential to translating the BioNidum™ platform from breakthrough science to real-world impact for patients who currently have no therapeutic options."

Melissa Palmer, MD, Chair of the CAB, added, "As a hepatologist, I have witnessed the urgent need for alternatives to liver transplantation. Dimension Bio's tissue therapeutic approach offers a compelling new paradigm, and I am honored to collaborate with this exceptional team to bring it to the clinic as swiftly and safely as possible."

Clinical Advisory Board

Melissa Palmer, MD (Chair) – Dr. Palmer is an accomplished hepatologist and biotechnology executive with over three decades of experience advancing therapies for liver disease. She has held senior leadership roles at global biopharmaceutical companies including Takeda, Shire, and Gannex Pharma, providing strategic and clinical oversight across discovery, development, and regulatory affairs in liver and metabolic disorders. Her work has shaped the translation of scientific advances into new therapeutic approaches for patients with liver disease.

Jasmohan Bajaj, MD – Dr. Bajaj is renowned for his clinical research in hepatic encephalopathy and cirrhosis, serving as a leading investigator in clinical and translational hepatology. He is a Professor of Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University. His research and authorship have helped define the mechanisms and management of cognitive impairment in advanced liver disease.

Anil Dhawan, MD – Dr. Dhawan is a global authority in pediatric hepatology and hepatocyte transplantation, based at King's College Hospital in London. He serves as Professor of Paediatric Hepatology at King's College London and Director of the Paediatric Liver, GI, and Nutrition Centre and Cell Therapy Unit. Dr. Dhawan pioneered the clinical use of hepatocyte transplantation for metabolic and acute liver disorders, shaping the development of cell-based therapies for pediatric liver disease.

Suthat Liangpunsakul, MD, MPH – Dr. Liangpunsakul is a leading investigator in alcohol-associated liver disease and translational biomarker research. He is Professor of Medicine, Biochemistry, and Molecular Biology at Indiana University School of Medicine. His research has significantly advanced the understanding of alcohol-related liver injury and progression.

Travis Manasco, MD – Dr. Manasco is a critical care physician, biotech entrepreneur, and healthcare investor. He practices primarily in the Medical and Neurological Intensive Care Units at WakeMed Health & Hospitals in Raleigh, North Carolina, and currently serves as a Principal at Solas BioVentures. Dr. Manasco bridges frontline medicine and venture innovation, leveraging his clinical expertise and investment experience to translate novel medical technologies into patient care.

Vijay Shah, MD – Dr. Shah is a prominent physician–scientist with more than 25 years of research in liver regeneration, vascular biology, and fibrosis. He serves as the Carol M. Gatton Professor of Digestive Diseases Research, Honoring Peter Carryer, M.D., and the Mr. and Mrs. Ronald F Kinney Executive Dean for Research at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. His research has advanced the understanding of liver sinusoidal biology, portal hypertension, and regeneration, while his leadership has driven transformative progress in academic medicine and translational hepatology.

Wing-Kin Syn, MD, PhD – Dr. Syn is a clinician-scientist with deep expertise in liver fibrosis, regenerative biology, and inflammatory signaling in chronic liver disease. He is Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Saint Louis University School of Medicine. He is widely cited for advancing the molecular understanding of fibrogenesis and hepatic repair.

Scientific Advisory Board

Ramille Shah, PhD (Chair) – Dr. Shah is a leader in biomaterials engineering and 3D printing whose work bridges fundamental materials science and clinical translation. She is Co-Founder, Head of Platform R&D, and Chief Scientific Officer at Dimension Bio, where she leads development of the BioNidum™ platform that enables scalable fabrication of cell-based, tissue therapeutics. Her research has advanced the understanding of how engineered architectures can guide tissue regeneration.

Salman Khetani, PhD – Dr. Khetani is a pioneer in micro-engineered liver models and biofabrication technologies that have transformed preclinical testing and disease modeling. He is Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Illinois Chicago, where his lab develops human-relevant microsystems for studying liver function, toxicity, and regeneration. Dr. Khetani's work has influenced both industrial and academic approaches to modeling human liver biology.

Jane Lebkowski, PhD – Dr. Lebkowski is a veteran cell therapy executive and scientist with more than three decades of experience in regenerative medicine. She currently serves as President of Regenerative Patch Technologies and has previously held senior leadership positions at Asterias Biotherapeutics and Geron Corporation. Dr. Lebkowski has authored more than 80 scientific publications, holds 19 U.S. patents, and is widely recognized as one of the field's foremost translational leaders in cell and gene therapy.

Lonnie Shea, PhD – Dr. Shea is a leader in biomaterials engineering and regenerative medicine whose work bridges immune modulation and tissue repair. He is the Steven A. Goldstein Collegiate Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Michigan, with additional appointments in Chemical Engineering and Surgery. Dr. Shea's research has advanced the development of implantable platforms for tissue regeneration and disease monitoring.

Doris Taylor, PhD - Dr. Taylor is a global leader in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering whose work paved the way for whole-organ scaffolding technologies. Co-founder of multiple biotech companies and former Director of Regenerative Medicine Research at the Texas Heart Institute, she has published extensively and holds numerous patents in the field of organ decellularization and bioengineered tissues. Dr. Taylor's career spans academic innovation, commercial translation, and regulatory-strategy leadership in advanced therapeutics.

About Dimension Bio

Dimension Bio is a biotechnology company pioneering regenerative therapeutics. We design lifesaving solutions that restore organ function lost to disease, trauma or aging. Our bioinspired cell delivery system, BioNidum™, fuses materials science, 3D-printing, and digital manufacturing to transform cells into implantable, tissue-like therapies.

By providing a three-dimensional architecture that promotes rapid vascularization and seamless tissue integration, our tissue therapeutics create the conditions cells need to survive, function, and persist. The result is a more durable and effective therapeutic response – unlocking the curative potential of cell therapies.

Our lead program targets liver failure, providing immediate supplemental liver function to stabilize patients in crisis. By enabling the native liver to recover, it offers an alternative to transplant and fills a critical gap for those with limited treatment options.

