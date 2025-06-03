Dimension Bio Appoints Biotech Veteran Heidi Hagen to Board of Directors

"Dimension Bio is taking a novel and highly scalable approach to therapeutic cell delivery that addresses a critical bottleneck in regenerative medicine," said Heidi Hagen. Post this

Ms. Hagen currently serves on the Boards of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), Obsidian Therapeutics, A-Alpha Bio, and Applied StemCell, and previously served on the Boards of Ziopharm Oncology and Lykan Bioscience. Formerly, as Chief Technical Officer at Sonoma Biotherapeutics, she led technical operations for Treg-based cell therapies targeting autoimmune disease. She also co-founded Vineti, a cloud-based supply chain software platform for personalized cell and gene therapies, where she served as Chief Strategy Officer. Earlier in her career, Ms. Hagen held senior leadership roles in global manufacturing and operations at Dendreon, where she was instrumental in scaling the end-to-end supply chain and commercial infrastructure for PROVENGE®, the first FDA-approved autologous cellular immunotherapy—helping to lay the foundation for today's cell therapy field.

"Dimension Bio is taking a novel and highly scalable approach to therapeutic cell delivery that addresses a critical bottleneck in regenerative medicine," said Ms. Hagen. "I look forward to supporting the team as they translate their groundbreaking technology into meaningful new treatment options for patients."

Dimension Bio is unlocking the next generation of regenerative medicine with its proprietary BioNidum™ system that overcomes key limitations in cell therapy delivery. Their lead program harnesses this technology to treat patients with liver failure by creating a tissue therapeutic that offers immediate and durable hepatic function – bridging patients through the acute crisis to recovery or transplant.

For more information about Dimension Bio and its leadership team, please visit www.dimension.bio.

About Dimension Bio

Dimension Bio is a biotechnology company pioneering regenerative therapeutics. We design life-saving solutions that restore organ function lost to disease, trauma, or aging. Our bioinspired cell delivery system, BioNidum™, fuses materials science, 3D-printing, and digital manufacturing to transform cells into implantable, tissue-like therapies.

By providing a three-dimensional architecture that promotes rapid vascularization and seamless tissue integration, our tissue therapeutics create the conditions cells need to survive, function, and persist. The result is a more durable and effective therapeutic response—unlocking the curative potential of cell therapies.

Our lead program targets liver failure, providing immediate supplemental liver function to stabilize patients in crisis. By enabling the native liver to recover, it offers an alternative to transplant and fills a critical gap for those with limited treatment options.

