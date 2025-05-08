Dimension Bio to Present New Preclinical Data on BioNidum™ Therapeutic Cell Delivery System at the 2025 American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Meeting

Dimension Bio will present new preclinical data at ASGCT 2025 showing that its BioNidum™ cell delivery system enables high-density engraftment, rapid vascularization, and sustained function of hepatocytes and islets following subcutaneous delivery. These findings highlight the platform's potential to deliver restorative, cell-based treatments for serious conditions like liver failure and type 1 diabetes, where current options are limited or nonexistent.
CHICAGO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dimension Bio, a biotechnology company developing regenerative therapeutics, today announced the presentation of new data on its bioinspired cell delivery system at the 2025 American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) meeting, held in New Orleans, LA from May 13-17, 2025. The two poster presentations will highlight the advancement of Dimension's BioNidum™ system, which combines materials science, 3D-printing, and digital manufacturing to transform cells into tissue-like therapies that redefine what's possible in regenerative medicine.
Highlights include data that:
- Validates the ability of Dimension's proprietary cell delivery system to effectively support high-density hepatocyte engraftment and function, outperforming hydrogel delivery in vivo
- Demonstrates that subcutaneously delivered cells rapidly vascularize and engraft, enabling viability and function of primary human islets and hepatocytes for at least 30 days in murine models
- Underscores the versatility and effectiveness of the BioNidum system, which offers a promising new approach for the treatment of diseases with limited or no curative options, including liver failure and type 1 diabetes (T1D)
"The data we're presenting at ASGCT 2025 reflect the transformative potential of our BioNidum™ system to create functional, tissue-like products for therapeutic applications," said Caralynn Nowinski Collens, M.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Dimension Bio. "We're especially encouraged by the progress toward addressing liver failure—a devastating condition with limited treatment options—where our technology aims to provide a truly restorative, cell-based solution for patients in urgent need."
Presentation Details:
Title: 3D-printed Highly Porous PLG-based Scaffolds as a Platform for Therapeutic Cell Delivery
- Poster #: AMA1528
- Date: May 13, 2025
- Time: 6:00 – 7:00 PM
Title: Development of 3D Printed PLG-Based Liver Tissue Therapeutic for the Treatment of Alcoholic Liver Disease and Liver Failure
- Poster #: AMA1678
- Date: May 14, 2025
- Time: 5:30 – 7:00 PM
About Dimension Bio
Dimension Bio is a biotechnology company pioneering regenerative therapeutics. We design lifesaving solutions that restore organ function lost to disease, trauma or aging. Our bioinspired cell delivery system, BioNidum™, fuses materials science, 3D-printing, and digital manufacturing to transform cells into implantable, tissue-like therapies.
By providing a three-dimensional architecture that promotes rapid vascularization and seamless tissue integration, our tissue therapeutics create the conditions cells need to survive, function, and persist. The result is a more durable and effective therapeutic response—unlocking the curative potential of cell therapies.
Our lead program targets liver failure, providing immediate supplemental liver function to stabilize patients in crisis. By enabling the native liver to recover, it offers an alternative to transplant and fills a critical gap for those with limited treatment options.
Learn more at www.dimension.bio
