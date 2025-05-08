Dimension Bio to Present New Preclinical Data on BioNidum™ Therapeutic Cell Delivery System at the 2025 American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Meeting

"The data we're presenting at ASGCT 2025 reflect the transformative potential of our BioNidum™ system to create functional, tissue-like products for therapeutic applications," said Caralynn Nowinski Collens, M.D., Co-Founder and CEO. Post this

Validates the ability of Dimension's proprietary cell delivery system to effectively support high-density hepatocyte engraftment and function, outperforming hydrogel delivery in vivo

Demonstrates that subcutaneously delivered cells rapidly vascularize and engraft, enabling viability and function of primary human islets and hepatocytes for at least 30 days in murine models

Underscores the versatility and effectiveness of the BioNidum system, which offers a promising new approach for the treatment of diseases with limited or no curative options, including liver failure and type 1 diabetes (T1D)

"The data we're presenting at ASGCT 2025 reflect the transformative potential of our BioNidum™ system to create functional, tissue-like products for therapeutic applications," said Caralynn Nowinski Collens, M.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Dimension Bio. "We're especially encouraged by the progress toward addressing liver failure—a devastating condition with limited treatment options—where our technology aims to provide a truly restorative, cell-based solution for patients in urgent need."

Presentation Details:

Title: 3D-printed Highly Porous PLG-based Scaffolds as a Platform for Therapeutic Cell Delivery

Poster #: AMA1528

Date: May 13, 2025

Time: 6:00 – 7:00 PM

Title: Development of 3D Printed PLG-Based Liver Tissue Therapeutic for the Treatment of Alcoholic Liver Disease and Liver Failure

Poster #: AMA1678

Date: May 14, 2025

Time: 5:30 – 7:00 PM

About Dimension Bio

Dimension Bio is a biotechnology company pioneering regenerative therapeutics. We design lifesaving solutions that restore organ function lost to disease, trauma or aging. Our bioinspired cell delivery system, BioNidum™, fuses materials science, 3D-printing, and digital manufacturing to transform cells into implantable, tissue-like therapies.

By providing a three-dimensional architecture that promotes rapid vascularization and seamless tissue integration, our tissue therapeutics create the conditions cells need to survive, function, and persist. The result is a more durable and effective therapeutic response—unlocking the curative potential of cell therapies.

Our lead program targets liver failure, providing immediate supplemental liver function to stabilize patients in crisis. By enabling the native liver to recover, it offers an alternative to transplant and fills a critical gap for those with limited treatment options.

Learn more at www.dimension.bio

Media Contact

Cole Johnson, Dimension Bio, 1 7738304920, [email protected], www.dimension.bio

SOURCE Dimension Bio