Dimensional Insight a Top Performer in 2023 KLAS Data & Analytics Platform Report

Customers rated Dimensional Insight with exceptional marks across the board in the annual KLAS research report
BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Dimensional Insight®, an award-winning enterprise data management and analytics provider, is a top performer in KLAS Research's 2023 Data & Analytics Platforms performance report. The annual report evaluates vendors on their ability to deliver outcomes, metrics, and value, as well as their partnership, culture, and support.
Dimensional Insight stood out for its powerful yet easy-to-use platform with broad functionality. Customers reported that the platform delivers intuitive metrics that help drive tangible outcomes in key areas such as risk scoring, pharmacy management, and reducing readmissions. Based on customer reports, Dimensional Insight scored in the top-right quadrant in its ability to drive tangible outcomes and produce metrics that drive outcomes.
Dimensional Insight's solution scored stellar ratings across all six KLAS customer experience pillars, including Value (A), Loyalty (A), Operations (B+), Product (A-), Relationships (A), and Culture (A). Customer feedback revealed impressive satisfaction rates:
- Keeps all promises: 95%
- Would buy again: 100%
- Avoids charging for every little thing: 94%
- Top rating for proactive customer service
Customers interviewed by KLAS highlighted Dimensional Insight's broad functionality, regular upgrades, and ability to integrate diverse datasets. Notably, customers reported that the sophisticated analytics solution is scalable with pulling in data and can integrate a high number of data source types.
"We are thrilled that Dimensional Insight has been recognized by KLAS for our dedication to delivering outcomes and value to customers," says Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder of Dimensional Insight. "Our entire organization is dedicated to providing powerful, intuitive solutions that empower our customers to improve operations, reduce costs, and enhance patient care. This report affirms that our efforts are paying off, and we'll continue innovating to give healthcare organizations the metrics and insights they need."
With its overall performance score of 91.8 out of 100, Dimensional Insight stands out for driving tangible outcomes, delivering value, and offering unparalleled customer support.
"Dimensional Insight has consistently been a top performer in the data and analytics category for more than a decade, which is a feat unmatched in our category," says Kathy Sucich, vice president of marketing at Dimensional Insight. "It speaks to the consistency of our product, the dedication of our staff in helping customers achieve success, and the tangible outcomes our customers realize by using our platform."
About Dimensional Insight
Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of analytics, data management, and performance management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight is an 8-time Best in KLAS winner and consistently ranks as a top-performing analytics organization by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing, and beverage alcohol. For more information, please visit https://www.dimins.com.
Media Contact
Kathy Sucich, Dimensional Insight, 781-419-2145, [email protected], https://www.healthcare.dimins.com
