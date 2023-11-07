Dimensional Insight a Top Performer in 2023 KLAS Data & Analytics Platform Report

This report affirms that our efforts are paying off, and we'll continue innovating to give healthcare organizations the metrics and insights they need. Post this

Dimensional Insight's solution scored stellar ratings across all six KLAS customer experience pillars, including Value (A), Loyalty (A), Operations (B+), Product (A-), Relationships (A), and Culture (A). Customer feedback revealed impressive satisfaction rates:

Keeps all promises: 95%

Would buy again: 100%

Avoids charging for every little thing: 94%

Top rating for proactive customer service

Customers interviewed by KLAS highlighted Dimensional Insight's broad functionality, regular upgrades, and ability to integrate diverse datasets. Notably, customers reported that the sophisticated analytics solution is scalable with pulling in data and can integrate a high number of data source types.

"We are thrilled that Dimensional Insight has been recognized by KLAS for our dedication to delivering outcomes and value to customers," says Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder of Dimensional Insight. "Our entire organization is dedicated to providing powerful, intuitive solutions that empower our customers to improve operations, reduce costs, and enhance patient care. This report affirms that our efforts are paying off, and we'll continue innovating to give healthcare organizations the metrics and insights they need."

With its overall performance score of 91.8 out of 100, Dimensional Insight stands out for driving tangible outcomes, delivering value, and offering unparalleled customer support.

"Dimensional Insight has consistently been a top performer in the data and analytics category for more than a decade, which is a feat unmatched in our category," says Kathy Sucich, vice president of marketing at Dimensional Insight. "It speaks to the consistency of our product, the dedication of our staff in helping customers achieve success, and the tangible outcomes our customers realize by using our platform."

About Dimensional Insight

Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of analytics, data management, and performance management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight is an 8-time Best in KLAS winner and consistently ranks as a top-performing analytics organization by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing, and beverage alcohol. For more information, please visit https://www.dimins.com.

Media Contact

Kathy Sucich, Dimensional Insight, 781-419-2145, [email protected], https://www.healthcare.dimins.com

SOURCE Dimensional Insight