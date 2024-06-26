Dimensional Insight Announces Partnership with Round 2 Spirits

As we get out into the market, we're making sure we're using data in a smart way from the very start. Dimensional Insight is the perfect technology to allow that to happen. Post this

"As we get out into the market, we're making sure we're using data in a smart way from the very start. Dimensional Insight is the perfect technology to allow that to happen," said Lauren Salmon, national director of data analytics for Round 2 Spirits. "It's a one-stop shop. We can collect and integrate our data, make sure it is clean, and then view it in an accessible and easy format. There's not much more I can ask for."

Round 2 was introduced to Dimensional Insight through recommendations from other customers and from Nielsen IQ, a Dimensional Insight partner. "We were looking for that high level of service and quickly discovered that Dimensional Insight would be hands-on and true partners," said Salmon. "We could feel the integrity and see that Dimensional Insight was a company that was willing to work closely with us as we grew."

John Kievit, vice president of beverage alcohol at Dimensional Insight, said, "Our team is thrilled to be selected by Round 2 to deliver value-added analytics to meet its growth initiatives. Dimensional Insight's ability to take raw depletions/RAD data and enhance it will drive data trust throughout Round 2's staff, enabling them to make fact-based decisions."

