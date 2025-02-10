Dimensional Insight Earns 11th Best in KLAS Award in Data & Analytics Platforms

How have we been Best in KLAS for 11 years? Quite simply, it's because of our laser focus on serving our customers and accelerating their time to value with analytics. Post this

"I congratulate both our customers and our Dimensional Insight team for this achievement," says Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder of Dimensional Insight. "How have we been Best in KLAS for 11 years? Quite simply, it's because of our laser focus on serving our customers and accelerating their time to value with analytics."

In the report, Dimensional Insight achieved a score of 91.7 out of 100 points. In addition, 100% of Dimensional Insight's customers said the company keeps all promises, and 100% said they would buy Dimensional Insight's platform again.

Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research, says, "Congratulations to the 2025 winners of the Best in KLAS awards! Winning a Best in KLAS award signifies a commitment to delivering outstanding value and innovation to healthcare providers and patients alike. It is my hope that these awards inspire the winners and other companies to reach new heights."

The Best in KLAS report is currently available to KLAS Research subscribers: https://klasresearch.com/report/2025-best-in-klas-awards-software-and-services/3621

About Dimensional Insight

Dimensional Insight is a leading provider of personalized analytics, turning complexity into clarity for smarter decisions and real results. We are your one-stop shop for all your analytics needs: with our in-house technology, consulting, and applications, every part of our solution is seamlessly integrated for flexibility, efficiency, and value. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight has been ranked #1 in the annual Best in KLAS report 11 times, and it consistently ranks as a top-performing analytics organization by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments. For more information, please visit https://www.dimins.com.

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

Kathy Sucich, Dimensional Insight, 781-419-2145

