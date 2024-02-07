Dimensional Insight Ranked #1 Data & Analytics Platform for 10th Year by KLAS Research

We have been the most consistent vendor in this category for 15 years, ranking #1 10 times, and coming in a close second every other time. This demonstrates our exceptional capability in delivering impactful results for our customers. Post this

Dimensional Insight's solution scored stellar ratings across all six KLAS customer experience pillars, including:

Value: A

Loyalty: A

Operations: B+

Product: A-

Relationships: A

Culture: A

"We are immensely proud to be recognized with the 2024 Best in KLAS award for data & analytics platforms. This accolade reflects our steadfast dedication to excellence in analytics," says Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder of Dimensional Insight. "We have been the most consistent vendor in this category for 15 years, ranking #1 10 times, and coming in a close second every other time. This demonstrates our exceptional capability in delivering impactful results for our customers. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to our customers, whose candid feedback and partnership have been pivotal in achieving this prestigious ranking. This award is as much theirs as it is ours."

Since its founding 35 years ago, Dimensional Insight has championed embedded analytics and data democratization to maximize returns on healthcare organizations' analytics investments. The company's user-friendly analytics platform enables secure, self-service access to integrated clinical, financial, and operational data to inform smarter decisions across the care continuum. With Dimensional Insight as their analytics solution, customers achieve measurable improvements in patient outcomes, operations, and finances.

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation," says Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research. "Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

The 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report is available now to KLAS subscribers.

About Dimensional Insight

Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of personalized analytics, turning complexity into clarity for smarter decisions and real results. We are your one-stop shop for all your analytics needs: with our in-house technology, consulting, and applications, every part of our solution is seamlessly integrated for flexibility, efficiency, and value. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight has been ranked #1 in the annual Best in KLAS report 10 times, and it consistently ranks as a top-performing analytics organization by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments.

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

Media Contact

Kathy Sucich, Dimensional Insight, 781-419-2145, [email protected], https://www.dimins.com

