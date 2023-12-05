Dimensional Insight Rated as #1 Solution for Outsourced Healthcare Data Analytics by Black Book Research

Hospitals are managing more priorities than ever before. With in-house analytics often falling short, our solutions provide the enterprise-wide analytics capabilities that healthcare organizations need. Post this

Dimensional Insight stands at the forefront of this transition, providing robust analytics solutions and insights that empower healthcare organizations to improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency. The company's #1 ranking for outsourced analytics reflects its deep understanding of healthcare data's nuances and a relentless pursuit of delivering actionable intelligence to its clients.

Black Book's survey findings reveal that 93% of hospital leaders are modifying their strategic planning to employ more third-party vendors for cost-efficiencies. Dimensional Insight's achievement in the survey reflects the company's alignment with industry trends and its ability to deliver solutions that resonate with the needs of healthcare providers.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Black Book Research, based entirely on customer feedback," says Kathy Sucich, VP of Marketing at Dimensional Insight. "Hospitals are managing more priorities than ever before. With in-house analytics often falling short, our solutions provide the enterprise-wide analytics capabilities that healthcare organizations need."

As healthcare organizations increasingly look to outsourcing as a strategic advantage, Dimensional Insight's accolade from Black Book Research underscores its role as a reliable partner in supporting hospital efficiency. With a steadfast focus on delivering quality analytics solutions, Dimensional Insight is helping to streamline the complexities healthcare organizations face today, enabling them to focus on what matters most: patient care and service efficiency.

Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of analytics, data management, and performance management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight is an 8-time Best in KLAS winner and consistently ranks as a top-performing analytics organization by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing, and beverage alcohol.

Black Book Market Research LLC is a global leader in outsourcing and healthcare vendor research. Black Book's founder, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the outsourcing and managed services vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts and do not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion, consulting or briefing charges and/or vendor collaboration in the user survey process.

