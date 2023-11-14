Dimensional Insight Receives a High Customer Rating in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Report

We work hard to target our solutions to the needs of our customers, working together to make sure they can see measurable results from their analytics. Post this

"We work hard to target our solutions to the needs of our customers, working together to make sure they can see measurable results from their analytics," says Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder of Dimensional Insight. "These results on Gartner Peer Insights mean a lot to us, we believe they show customers appreciate that approach and overwhelmingly report success using our products."

Dimensional Insight was placed in the "Strong Performer" quadrant, exceeding the market average Overall Experience.

To read reviews of Dimensional Insight's products, please visit the Dimensional Insight page on Gartner Peer Insights.

About Dimensional Insight

Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of analytics, data management, and performance management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight consistently ranks as a top performing analytics organization by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing, beverage alcohol, and cannabis. For more information, please visit http://www.dimins.com.

