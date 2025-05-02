Dimensional Insight Recognized for Highest Overall Satisfaction and Strong Customer Outcomes in New KLAS Data & Analytics Platforms 2025 Report

We are proud to once again be recognized for not just the quality of our platform, but also for the outcomes we help our customers achieve. Post this

Dimensional Insight earned a 91.1 overall performance score—the highest of all measured vendors—and received high ratings across key customer experience pillars including Culture, Loyalty, Product, Relationship, and Value.

"Our philosophy has always been to build true partnerships with our customers, working alongside them to deliver technology that solves their real-world challenges," says Fred Powers, co-founder & CEO of Dimensional Insight. "The results of this KLAS report are a testament to the dedication of our entire team. We are proud to once again be recognized for not just the quality of our platform, but also for the outcomes we help our customers achieve."

The "Data & Analytics Platforms 2025" report evaluates vendors based on their ability to help healthcare organizations synthesize complex data and turn it into actionable insights that improve operations, financial performance, and patient outcomes. The findings reinforce Dimensional Insight's reputation as a trusted partner in healthcare analytics, delivering both innovation and personalized support to help organizations succeed.

About Dimensional Insight

Dimensional Insight is a leading provider of personalized analytics, turning complexity into clarity for smarter decisions and real results. We are your one-stop shop for all your analytics needs: with our in-house technology, consulting, and applications, every part of our solution is seamlessly integrated for flexibility, efficiency, and value. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight has been ranked #1 in the annual Best in KLAS report 11 times, and it consistently ranks as a top-performing analytics organization by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments.

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption.

