Dimensional Insight's Kathy Sucich to Chair Tech & AI Stage at Reuters Total Health 2024 Conference

The Tech & AI Stage will host sessions focused on how artificial intelligence is driving innovation in healthcare, as well as the technology requirements for digital transformation.

"We are only starting to scratch the surface when it comes to artificial intelligence, but we can already see the great promise of its uses in healthcare," says Sucich. "That said, one of the biggest challenges with AI right now is having the foundation of trustworthy data to be able to effectively use the technology. That's where Dimensional Insight comes in, by helping healthcare organizations get their data ready for advanced analytics and AI in order to make an impact."

The Tech & AI Stage will run from 2:30-5:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Oct. 8, and from 11:35 a.m. - 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

About Dimensional Insight

Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of personalized analytics, turning complexity into clarity for smarter decisions and real results. We are your one-stop shop for all your analytics needs: with our in-house technology, consulting, and applications, every part of our solution is seamlessly integrated for flexibility, efficiency, and value. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight has been ranked #1 in the annual Best in KLAS report 10 times, and it consistently ranks as a top-performing analytics organization by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments.

