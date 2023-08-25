Diminished Workforces and Financial Constraints Impact Efforts to Transform Experience in Healthcare

Biennial study from The Beryl Institute reaffirms the importance of addressing Human Experience
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Beryl Institute announces the release of the full research report from its latest experience benchmarking study, The State of Human Experience 2023: Affirming the Integrated Nature of Experience in Healthcare Today.
Since the launch of its first biennial benchmarking study in 2011, the Institute continues to expand the conversation on experience. Now in our seventh iteration of this study, we have moved framing from the State of Patient Experience to the State of Human Experience.
The study reveals relevant and practical data and insights, providing clarity on the state of patient experience across the continuum of care. According to the research:
- Experience remains a top priority as commitment to workforce recruitment and retention climbs 22 percentage points to a close second.
- Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging efforts emerge as a top priority.
- Experience efforts continue to mature, with signs of a reset as we move through the pandemic.
- 75% of organizations now say they have a formal mandate for experience – the highest level ever recorded.
- Organizations reporting having a formal definition for experience jumps to 56%.
- Over 50% of organizations say they are "somewhat" formally working to address human experience with 30% reporting "to a great extent."
- The view of experience as an integrated effort continued to solidify, with access to care, workforce engagement and health equity seeing the greatest increases.
"As healthcare organizations are facing pressures – both financially and from the stress and turmoil in the healthcare workforce – there are clear paths forward in a commitment to human experience," said Jason Wolf, Ph.D., CPXP, President and CEO of The Beryl Institute.
This year's study was conducted in partnership with Press Ganey.
About The Beryl Institute:
The Beryl Institute is a global community of healthcare professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.
We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients and families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve.
