Dimiour Recognized as the 2023 Supplier of the Year by CAMSC

Cassandra Dorrington, President and CEO of CAMSC, conveyed her congratulations on winning this year's CAMSC's Supplier of the Year award, saying, "Dimiour Canada's commitment to both growth and inclusion highlights the high quality of services and innovation diverse suppliers bring to the table and exemplify CAMSC's mission and values."

Dimiour's recognition in the 2023 Supplier of the Year category underscores its exceptional contributions to supplier diversity in Canada. To qualify for this accolade, Dimiour demonstrated remarkable growth in sales and employment, an unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality products and services, offering innovative solutions, and substantially impacting its community through growth and development initiatives.

"We take great pride in the trust our clients place in us, and we remain dedicated to exceeding their expectations," said Mohamed Irfan Peeran, Managing Director, while accepting the award. "This recognition motivates us to continue innovating and raising the bar in our industry." He attributed the success to Dimiour's highly skilled talent.

Sidd Ahmed, President and CEO, said, "Our commitment to Canada and our clients is unwavering, and this award strengthens our resolve to continue investing in Canada. We are proud to be a part of the Canadian business ecosystem and remain steadfast in our commitment to creating job opportunities and driving economic growth."

Dimiour, a global transformative digital force, leverages expertise in technology infrastructure and application modernization, AI/ML, blockchain solutions, cloud strategies/migration, cybersecurity, and DevSecOps. It combines its diverse supply chain, global knowledge, and a multi-shore delivery model to offer clients cutting-edge technological solutions and services.

"Dimiour is dedicated to expanding our operations, fostering collaboration with local talent and suppliers, and making a positive impact on the Canadian job market. We are continuing to build our leadership and technical teams in Canada," added Mr. Peeran.

Dimiour's receipt of the '2023 Supplier of the Year' adds yet another feather to its already-adorned cap, serving as a testament to Dimiour's illustrious track record, alongside distinctions such as the Diverse Supplier of the Year 2021 & 2022 recognition by Toyota and Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2021 & 2022 Award, among other accolades.

About Dimiour:

Dimiour is an award-winning global technology and business consulting services organization that leverages its people, technology, and expertise to create solutions for tomorrow's problems. The company's solutions power next-generation Mobility, Connected Services, IoT, Cloud, and Security. Led by a strong global team located across ten countries, including the USA, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Brazil, Belgium, UK, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, UAE, and India, the company provides solutions and expertise for custom turn-key projects encompassing the design and implementation of future concepts leveraging cutting-edge technologies. This results in a frictionless customer experience and creates better business value. The company collaborates closely with its clients in ideation, strategy, prototyping, testing, product launch, and steady-state support. Dimiour possesses deep expertise in emerging technologies such as blockchain, IoT, AR/VR, Cloud, Data Science and Analytics, Machine Learning, AI, NLP, Identity and Access Management (IAM), and Intelligent automation. For more information, visit https://www.dimiour.io.

