Dinastia INC of Colombia Acquires Stake in Music Platform SonoSuite SonoSuite, a music technology services company based in Barcelona, has announced a significant investment from Dinastia INC, a Colombian company specializing in music services for the Latin and urban music markets. The deal, estimated to exceed seven figures, underscores the strategic importance of this partnership. Dinastia, known for its major alliances with platforms like YouTube and TikTok, aims to enhance its market position and transform the management and distribution of music rights in the digital age. This investment marks a new chapter for both companies, positioning them as key players in the independent music distribution sector.

BARCELONA, España, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SonoSuite, a music technology services company based in Barcelona, has announced a significant investment from Dinastia INC, a Colombian company specializing in music services for the Latin and urban music markets.

Although the value of the deal was not disclosed, it is estimated to exceed seven figures, highlighting the importance of this negotiation.

Dinastia, which describes itself as a "digital aggregator of musical content," offers solutions to independent artists, producers, and labels to simplify the management, licensing, and tracking of music rights on digital platforms. The company had previously formed major alliances with YouTube, TikTok, and other significant platforms in the music industry.

The company was already a client of SonoSuite, making this investment a strategic move, SonoSuite stated in a press release on Tuesday (October 22).

"We are pleased to welcome this strategic investor who provides valuable industry insights as part of our capitalization table," said Sebastián Mañana, CEO of SonoSuite.

SonoSuite is a SaaS (software as a service) company that operates a white-label platform, enabling independent record labels and music distributors to manage their catalogs, royalty payments, and reporting. Its partners include SoundExchange, Merlin, PPL, IFPI, and the Worldwide Independent Network.

Fabio Andrés Rendón, CEO of Dinastia INC, added: "It is an honor to join forces with SONOSUITE, an industry leader. This acquisition will not only strengthen our market positions but also transform how artists and record labels manage and distribute music rights in the digital age."

With notable growth in the music field, Dinastia INC brings its experience and innovative vision, aligning with SonoSuite's objectives. This step marks a new chapter in the trajectory of both companies, positioning them as key players in the evolution of music distribution in the independent sector.

Www.DinastiaINC.Com

Media Contact

Daniel Taborda, Dinastía INC, 57 3016143301, [email protected], www.dinastiainc.com

SOURCE Dinastia INC