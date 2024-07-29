DinerDaddy Selects MagTek Mobile Point-of-Sale Hardware and Magensa Gateway Services for their Mobile POS Restaurant Solution

"The integration with the Magensa platform was like poetry in motion." - David Conrad, CEO Post this

Supporting EMV Contactless, EMV Contact Chip, magnetic stripe card payments, and popular NFC wallets like Apple Pay®, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay®, iDynamo 6 is a versatile payment solution.

David Conrad, CEO of DinerDaddy POS, stated, "The USB connection on the iDynamo 6 provides the stability we need, eliminating the 'point of failure' associated with wireless or internet-dependent card readers."

DinerDaddy mobile POS has increased productivity with mobile orders at table-side, enabling servers to send orders to the kitchen, obtain guest signatures, accept tips, process EMV payments, and send receipts via SMS or email right at the table. Using low-cost Android tablets, this system offers a budget-friendly connection to MagTek hardware, other printers, keyboards, and accessories.

"DinerDaddy recognized that MagTek could deliver a wide array of hardware, cloud-based services, and processing endpoints," said Andy Deignan, CEO and President of MagTek. "Put them together and they add up to a powerful solution backed by security, functionality, and affordability."

The Magensa TokenExchange Connect Service accelerates development, reduces PCI scope, and enhances customer experience by supporting major card brands, gift cards, and private label cards. Magensa Services offer capabilities like eCommerce, subscription payments, cross-merchant tokens, payment request links, limited-use tokens, card ID tokens, hosted payment pages, and loyalty card processing.

"The integration with the Magensa platform was like poetry in motion. We had all the programming support we needed to make it happen," continued David Conrad. "The MagTek programming team has some serious depth, and their response time is near immediate. We forged a real partnership."

For more information regarding iDynamo 6, please contact MagTek at 562-546-6400, website www.magtek.com, email [email protected], or visit our representatives at the RSPA RetailNOW conference, July 28-30, at the Paris Hotel, Las Vegas, NV, Booth #333. For more information regarding the DinerDaddy Mobile POS solution, reach out to [email protected], call 702-979-4066, website, www.dinerdaddy.com, or visit DinerDaddy at RetailNOW Booth#302

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Its products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products are used worldwide by financial institutions, retailers, payment processors, and ISVs to provide efficient and private electronic transactions.

MagTek is headquartered in Seal Beach, CA.

About Magensa

Serving enterprises globally, Magensa provides a wide range of innovative tools and transaction processing services for authentication, cryptographic security, and privatization of sensitive data. Magensa's encryption/decryption services, payment gateway services, tokenization services, remote services, and applications are used by software developers, ISVs and systems integrators to bring their applications to market faster and more securely. Magensa's services and solutions are trusted by commercial, retail, financial and government enterprises without compromise.

Magensa, LLC is a subsidiary of MagTek, Inc.

About DinerDaddy

DinerDaddy was built from the ground up to enable all aspects of the digital restaurant. The online ordering seamlessly integrates with the cloud-based POS system, kitchen printers and kitchen display systems. To maximize your revenue, DinerDaddy integrates with all third-party delivery services including GrubHub, UberEats, and DoorDash.

DinerDaddy POS software is a cloud-based, multi-location POS system that offers a range of features to help restaurants manage their operations efficiently. With simple screens and easy navigation, the POS software is easy to manage and easy to use for new hires. The multi-location POS software feature allows restaurant managers to manage multiple locations with one cloud-based login accessed from any internet connected device. Mobile ordering and payment are a breeze. Our mobile devices allow customers to order, tip and pay for their meals using a mobile device. Using our best practice cash discounting and surcharging feature you can easily recover your credit card fees by offering a lower price to customers who pay with cash and a higher price. Let's not forget about the price. DinerDaddy offers the best price compared to any POS system on the market.

