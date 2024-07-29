DinerDaddy Selects MagTek Mobile Point-of-Sale Hardware and Magensa Gateway Services for their Mobile POS Restaurant Solution

"By selecting MagTek hardware, coupled with the Magensa Payment Protection Gateway and eCommerce services, we are able to use just one vendor" - Nick La, Co-Founder & CEO of FaveSalon Post this

Nick La, Co-Founder & CEO of FaveSalon commented, "We selected the MagTek iDynamo 6 due to its security, connection reliability, versatility, and ease of integration. Its ability to work across Android and iOS minimizes integration time and was a big part of our decision making."

iDynamo 6 is a secure card reader authenticator (SCRA) that delivers NFC and EMV Contactless, EMV Contact Chip, and magnetic stripe card payments in a small mobile form factor. It is available with a direct Lightning connector for legacy iOS devices or USB-C connection that works with Android, Windows, and newer iPhone and iPad Apple devices.

The FaveSalon's SAMS app is built with a hybrid architecture, where data is stored securely in the cloud for scalability and on premise for top-notch performance and offline mode. This enables a wide array of nail salons at a variety of budget points and locations to use a premium booking app. The app also delivers online, card-not-present, eCommerce payments for faster booking and enhanced consumer experience.

"By selecting MagTek hardware, coupled with the Magensa Payment Protection Gateway and eCommerce services, we are able to use just one vendor," continued Nick La. "MagTek's ability to provide secure hardware and handle both card-present and card-not-present transactions sets them apart. This helped us get to market much faster."

The CRM manages and retains all existing clients and works with the self-service check-in kiosk at the front desk, FaveSalon manufactured a custom enclosure with the iDynamo 6 SCRA integrated securely. This helps combat understaffing while providing an enhanced customer experience.

"We are pleased FaveSalon selected MagTek to provide card reading hardware combined with our Magensa Services," said Andy Deignan, President and CEO of MagTek. "Their app delivers a great user experience in a vertical that is growing for us. It also is a great opportunity for MagTek to showcase that we are more than just a hardware company. Our Magensa Services help speed development."

The Magensa Payment Protection Gateway (MPPG) with Magensa eCommerce solutions allows FaveSalon to handle in-person, card-present payments and online eCommerce payment, tokens, loyalty, and subscriptions programs, all of which work well with this industry. Device integration tools, service integration tools, SDKs, APIs, and sample code are available on magtek.com.

For more information on MagTek hardware and Magensa services contact [email protected], call 562-546-6400, go to www.magtek.com, or visit booth #333 at RetailNow, Paris Hotel, Las Vegas, July 28 – 30, 2024. For more information on FaveSalon, contact [email protected], go to https://samspos.com, or download the SAMS Booking or SAMS POS app from the app store.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Its products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products are used worldwide by financial institutions, retailers, payment processors, and ISVs to provide efficient and private electronic transactions.

MagTek is headquartered in Seal Beach, CA.

About FaveSalon

FaveSalon is a SAAS (Software as a Service) technology company utilizing cloud computing, mobile apps, social media platforms, and data-driven algorithms to connect the beauty salon industry in three areas: Salon, Stylists, and Consumers.

A Convenient Online Booking System Specifically for Nail Salons. Detects Duplication: Effectively manage all bookings activities: Online, Call-in, and Walk-in. Avoid double bookings when the system assigns stylist's available time slots. Text Reminders and Confirmations: Minimize no-shows—clients receive a text message before their appointment to confirm booking by selecting 'Yes' or 'Cancel.' Pay at Booking: An option to require clients to pay a set amount at the time of booking online to ensure the time slot is reserved and salon avoid losing revenue for no-show.

