Dinnerbell Launches Agentic AI Assistant for Busy Families

"Family life isn't short on apps—it's short on execution," said Founder Chad Reese. "Most organizers still rely on manual entry. Dinnerbell handles the coordination that consumes family time so when logistics run themselves, families can focus on being together." Post this

Families can simply say:

"Move coffee with Jackie to 10am."

"Generate a meal plan for next week."

"Add the lasagna ingredients to the grocery list."

"Schedule a babysitter for Friday night."

"Schedule a nail appointment at ParkLife for Thursday."

Dinnerbell then carries out the request across the family calendar, grocery lists, to-do lists, and meal planning system—reducing back-and-forth and keeping everyone aligned.

A Unified Platform for Family Life

Dinnerbell consolidates multiple household tools into one integrated system, including a shared family calendar, AI event scanning from photos, email, or text, personalized meal planning and grocery management, recipe digitization and guided preparation, shared lists and assigned to-dos, and gamified family chore tracking.

The platform is accessible via iOS and Android mobile apps, SMS, email, and—coming soon—through Dinnerbell Kiosk, the company's voice-enabled home command center.

By centralizing scheduling, meals, lists, and AI task delegation into a single system, Dinnerbell replaces fragmented household apps with what the company describes as an execution layer for family life.

Bringing Agentic AI Into the Home

While artificial intelligence has transformed workplace productivity, household management remains largely manual and app-fragmented. Dinnerbell applies agentic AI to everyday family life—learning routines, preferences, and recurring activities over time.

As the assistant accumulates context—favorite recipes, typical weeknight meals, recurring appointments, and assigned chores—execution becomes faster, smarter, and more personalized.

"Family life isn't short on apps—it's short on execution," said Founder Chad Reese. "Most family organizers still depend on parents to manually enter and manage everything. Dinnerbell was built to handle the coordination that quietly consumes family time. When the logistics run themselves, families can focus on being together."

Availability and Pricing

Dinnerbell is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The company offers three subscription tiers—Basic, Pro, and Premium—each with a 14-day free trial. Plans start at $9.95 per month.

More information is available at https://www.dinnerbell.ai.

About Dinnerbell

Dinnerbell is the AI assistant for busy families. Founded by working parents and technologists, Dinnerbell helps households coordinate schedules, manage meals, share lists, assign tasks, and streamline daily operations across mobile, SMS, email, and voice. The platform is designed to simplify family life and help families reclaim time together.

Media Contact:

Chad Reese

[email protected]

www.dinnerbell.ai

SOURCE Dinnerbell LLC