Dino Rizzo Celebrates Upcoming Serve Day and Convoy of Hope Collaboration

Pastor Dino Rizzo announces Serve Day x Convoy of Hope on July 13th, where 12 churches across 7 states will distribute 500,000 pounds of essentials

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In partnership with the Association of Related Churches (ARC), Church of the Highlands, Servolution, Growleader, and Convoy of Hope, Pastor Dino Rizzo is thrilled to announce the upcoming Serve Day x Convoy of Hope collaboration on July 13th—National Serve Day. This groundbreaking initiative aims to unite believers across the United States in a shared mission of compassion and generosity, thereby embodying the core values of these organizations.

This year's collaboration will see the participation of 12 churches spanning 7 states and 12 cities. These churches will mobilize their resources and volunteers to distribute 500,000 pounds of essential items, including groceries, shoes, socks, and smoothies, to individuals and families in need. This massive undertaking reflects each church's commitment to addressing the pressing needs of their communities and providing hope.

The churches involved in this year's collaboration are Celebration Church in Jacksonville, FL; Citizens Church in Nashville, TN; Faith Family Church in Baytown, TX; Life Church in Memphis, TN; Lifepoint Church in Clarksville, TN; Lifepoint Church in Fredericksburg, VA; Milestone Church in Dallas, TX; Substance Church in Minneapolis, MN; The Way Church in Nashville, TN, VOUS Church in Miami, FL; Zoe Church in Los Angeles, CA. Additionally, Church of the Highlands is hosting at two of its campuses: the Grants Mill campus in Birmingham, AL and the Montgomery Campus in Montgomery, AL.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the event, Pastor Dino Rizzo said, "It's a beautiful sight to see the dedication of these churches as they come together to spread the goodwill of Jesus throughout their communities. United, we'll distribute thousands of pounds of food and essential items to those in need. It's truly a dream come true. We're serving together and making a significant impact!"

Dino Rizzo's passion for outreach is echoed in his belief that "Serve Day—and outreach as God's people in general—is fantastic for letting people know that things can be open for them. Although certain avenues might seem closed off, the truth is that God opens up those closed doors."

A particularly heartwarming example of this collaborative spirit is Lifepoint Church in Clarksville, Tennessee, which will share its trucks with two new churches in Nashville: Citizens Church and Way Church. This truly showcases the power of unity in service.

This collaborative effort between the ARC Churches, Church of the Highlands, Servolution, and Convoy of Hope exemplifies the power of unity and collective action in addressing societal challenges. By pooling their resources and expertise, these organizations will make a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals, demonstrating the transformative potential of community-led initiatives.

National Serve Day is about more than just distributing goods—it's about fostering a sense of belonging and solidarity within communities. It offers hope and encouragement to those facing adversity. As Pastor Dino Rizzo emphasized, "National Serve Day is about showing love and compassion to our neighbors. It's about letting them know they are not alone in their struggles. Together, we can make a meaningful impact and bring about positive change."

OneHope has generously donated a large assortment of books for children, supporting the initiative's mission to help youth worldwide engage with God's Word. OneHope's vision is for every child in every generation to encounter Jesus through His Word, bringing hope and affecting destinies through their Scripture engagement programs.

For more information about National Serve Day and how to get involved with your church, visit Servolution.org or convoyofhope.org.

About Pastor Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo also founded Servolution.

In addition, Dino Rizzo is the President of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), where he oversees the planting of over 1,000 churches worldwide. He is also on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands and is the author of Serve Your City: How to Do It and Why It Matters.

Media Contact

Jessica Brown, Mercury News Media, 303 800 6186, [email protected], https://www.mercurynewsmedia.com/

SOURCE Mercury News Media