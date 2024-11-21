Dino Rizzo Hosts Pastor Matthew Barnett of the LA Dream Center on Recent Episode of Unscripted Podcast

The Unscripted episode with Dino Rizzo features Pastor Matthew Barnett of the LA Dream Center, offering powerful insights on community outreach, faith, and transformative service that churches can adopt to impact their local communities.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dino Rizzo, President of the Association of Related Churches (ARC) and renowned host of the Unscripted podcast, has released a powerful new episode featuring Pastor Matthew Barnett, the visionary founder of the Los Angeles Dream Center. This episode, part of Season 5, explores the Dream Center's transformative work and offers actionable insights for churches and leaders aiming to serve their communities effectively.

In this episode, titled Serving in the Valley of Need, Dino Rizzo takes listeners on an exclusive tour of the Dream Center, highlighting its life-changing impact. Pastor Barnett, who began his journey with a three-month commitment that evolved into a decades-long movement, shares stories of resilience, compassion, and community building. As Rizzo emphasizes, "Where would LA be without the LA Dream Center and Pastor Matthew Barnett?"

Key episode highlights include exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the 14th floor, where men in a year-long recovery program find hope after battling fentanyl addiction, incarceration, and life on the streets. The episode also features the 15th floor, dedicated to supporting women overcoming addiction and self-harm. Listeners will hear raw and heartfelt stories from individuals who overcame immense challenges, including a former gang member and a survivor of severe abuse, both now embracing faith and sobriety.

The episode offers actionable advice for churches, as Pastor Barnett shares strategies for initiating community outreach, encouraging pastors to "just get started." Dino Rizzo echoes this call, championing the importance of "YES Churches" that respond to local needs with compassion and determination.

The conversation emphasizes the role of churches in community support. Pastor Barnett highlights that real change begins with involvement and stepping into people's lives, saying, "All of the vision I ever need is found in the valley of need. Need creates vision."

Dino Rizzo, known for his commitment to community service and church growth through ARC, continues to inspire with his podcast series, Unscripted. His conversation with Pastor Barnett not only showcases the profound work of the Dream Center but also reinforces Rizzo's dedication to equipping churches with the knowledge and tools to make meaningful local impacts.

This episode is perfect for church leaders, community volunteers, and anyone interested in learning how small, consistent acts of service can lead to powerful transformations. Pastor Barnett and Dino Rizzo's discussion is a heartfelt reminder that even in the face of immense challenges, hope can be renewed, and lives can be changed.

The Unscripted podcast, now in its fifth season, continues to draw listeners seeking authentic, inspiring conversations centered on faith, leadership, and community service. Available on YouTube and popular podcast platforms, the episode offers a deep dive into practical outreach strategies and the importance of serving with love and humility.

Listen to the Full Episode Now. Find Unscripted with Dino Rizzo, Season 5, Episode 3, on YouTube and your favorite podcast streaming services.

For more information about Dino Rizzo and ARC, visit ARC's website.

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded Servolution and authored "Serve Your City." Rizzo serves as the President of ARC (Association of Related Churches), which has planted more than 1100 churches worldwide, and is on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ's life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,100 new churches globally.

