Dino Rizzo Recaps Recent Visit to New Zealand and Australia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran and co-founder of Healing Place Church in Louisiana, recaps an exciting recent visit to New Zealand and Australia.

In addition to seeing the lovely scenery and the unique Gold Coast, Dino Rizzo says he loved seeing how God is moving and how many opportunities there are to continue advancing the Kingdom of God alongside many world-class leaders.

Among the highlights of the trip, according to Dino Rizzo, is how incredible and welcoming both Life Church New Zealand and Glow Church Australia were.

In addition to spending time with some great people who are making an impact at Life Church New Zealand, Dino Rizzo spoke across all services on February 25.

"I think we think sometimes that God just counts by 10, 20, 50, 1,000. … He's never about something, God is never guessing, he's never estimating about someone's life," Dino Rizzo said during one of the sermons. "He knows exactly every single one of us, and when your daughter's the one, you're glad he counts by one. When you're the one, you're glad he counts by ones. … God Almighty counts by ones."

Glow Church Australia was equally as phenomenal — a healthy church with a ton of passion for Jesus, all of whom are reaching many souls, Dino Rizzo said.

"We have been so blessed this week to have @dinorizzo with us @glowchurch. From investing into the staff across multiple sessions at Staff retreat, an incredible Kingdom Business breakfast yesterday and today across all our services on the Gold Coast," Joel Cave, who co-founded Glow Church Australia with his wife Ellen, wrote on the church's Instagram page.

"Every message was Holy Spirit inspired, hit the mark with the season we are in and was real and authentic. Thank you for being willing to invest your time & life into all of us. You have made a massive difference and you live and breathe the Kingdom of God in all you do. You are one inspiring, generous man that we are very thankful for."

From meeting with passionate people at churches to hanging out with some elite football players, Dino Rizzo says he had an inspirational trip to New Zealand and Australia.

"It was quite obvious from my trip that God is moving across the globe like never before, and it was an honor to witness this in so many incredible ways," Dino Rizzo said. "Praise God."

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded Servolution and authored "Serve Your City." As Executive Director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), Rizzo oversees the planting of over 1,000 churches worldwide and is on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.

