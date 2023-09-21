Dino Rizzo Recaps the Nothing is Wasted Healing Leadership Roundtable

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran and the co-founder of Healing Place Church, is excited to recap a very successful first iteration of the Nothing is Wasted healing leadership roundtable.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pastor Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran and co-founder of Healing Place Church, recently hosted a leadership roundtable for churches nationwide. In conjunction with Nothing is Wasted and ARC (Association of Related Churches), the roundtable focused on helping equip church leaders with a holistic approach to healing their church community.

"Today is a critical time in Church history," Pastor Dino Rizzo said. "People are suffering from anxiety, depression, and overall mental 'unhealth' at rates never seen before. If left unaddressed, all this pain and trauma can have a paralyzing effect on people and the Church at large."

Mental health has long been an issue, but it really came to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic. The effects of unexpected tragedies, family issues, medical challenges, and much, much more can become debilitating if not addressed properly.

Luckily, dealing with mental health issues has become less "taboo" than it was in the past, providing churches with ample opportunities to offer support to community members who are suffering.

This is why the Nothing is Wasted leadership roundtable, called "The Healing Leader," was created. Pastor Dino Rizzo explains that the one-day event featured speakers such as Ken Roberts, Davey Blackburn, and Kevin Myers, all of whom shared unique perspectives on healing, dealing with tragedy, and how to move forward.

Dino Rizzo has served in many different roles in ministry. In addition to co-founding Healing Place Church with his wife DeLynn, he also serves as the executive director of ARC (Association of Related Churches).

He also founded Servolution and wrote the book, "Serve Your City."

Through all these roles, Dino Rizzo has seen many pastors, church leaders, and lay people experience pain that they've had trouble dealing with.

And, like many of these people, he has also experienced pain in his own story. Among his many passions, Dino Rizzo wishes to see all pastors thrive as they seek to help their congregants live on mission.

United Church in Milford, Delaware, was the host of the first event in the series, at which more than 150 pastors and leaders from all over the East Coast attended. Following the event, church leaders said:

"There is no doubt that today, pastors and leaders are left ready to not only address the pain of their people but help them journey toward healing and restoration through Pain to Purpose. Join us as we pray for each of these leaders as they bring the healing message of Pain to Purpose to their churches, schools, and organizations."

Future Nothing is Wasted leadership roundtable events are scheduled for October 3 at Radiant Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; October 5 at Rising Sun Church of Christ in Pleasant Hill, Iowa; and November 2 at Waymaker Church in Forest, Virginia.

For more information on "The Healing Leader" or to register for any of the upcoming healing leadership roundtable events, please visit nothingiswasted.com/roundtable.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a seasoned pastor with 35 years of ministry experience, co-founded Healing Place Church in 1993 with his wife, DeLynn, and served for over two decades as senior pastor. A strong believer in inspiring others to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded the organization "Servolution." He's co-founder and Executive Director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), overseeing 1000+ church plants worldwide while also serving on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC (Association of Related Churches) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus. ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, fostering the widespread dissemination of the life-changing message of Jesus. Established in 2000, ARC has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,000 new churches.

