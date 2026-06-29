DiPietro Law Group Expands Services in Northern Virginia with New Trusts & Estates Practice Area

"Our Trusts & Estates practice allows us to support clients not only during difficult family transitions, but also in preparing for the years ahead with clarity, confidence, and care." -Joseph DiPietro, Founder of DiPietro Law Group Post this

For many families, estate planning can feel easy to postpone. But without a thoughtful plan in place, important decisions about property, finances, healthcare, and family legacy may be left to default legal processes rather than personal wishes. DiPietro Law Group's Trusts & Estates practice is designed to help clients make informed decisions before a crisis occurs.

"Planning for the future is one of the most meaningful steps a person can take to protect their family," said Joseph DiPietro, Founder of DiPietro Law Group. "Our Trusts & Estates practice allows us to support clients not only during difficult family transitions, but also in preparing for the years ahead with clarity, confidence, and care."

The firm's Trusts & Estates services include:

Estate Planning: Comprehensive planning for individuals and families who want to protect their assets, document their wishes, and prepare for the future.

Wills & Trusts: Drafting and guidance for wills, revocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, and other planning tools.

Powers of Attorney & Advance Medical Directives: Legal documents that allow trusted individuals to make financial, healthcare, or end-of-life decisions if a client becomes unable to do so.

Probate & Estate Administration: Guidance for executors, administrators, trustees, and families navigating the legal process after the death of a loved one.

Elder Law: Planning support for aging individuals and families addressing long-term care, incapacity, asset protection, and related legal concerns.

Trust Administration: Assistance for trustees managing trust assets, fiduciary responsibilities, beneficiary communications, and administrative requirements.

The addition of Trusts & Estates is a natural extension of DiPietro Law Group's longstanding work with families across Northern Virginia. The firm is known for helping clients through deeply personal legal matters, including divorce, custody, support, property division, protective orders, adoption, prenuptial agreements, postnuptial agreements, and appeals. With the launch of this new practice area, DiPietro Law Group can now provide guidance across an even broader range of family, financial, and legacy planning needs.

The firm's approach to estate planning is centered on thoughtful counsel, practical education, and personalized strategy. Rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all model, DiPietro Law Group works with clients to understand their family structure, assets, goals, concerns, and long-term priorities before recommending a plan.

"Every family is different, and every estate plan should reflect that," DiPietro added. "Whether someone is creating a will for the first time, updating an existing estate plan, preparing for retirement, caring for an aging parent, or administering a loved one's estate, our goal is to provide steady guidance and a plan they truly understand."

DiPietro Law Group's Trusts & Estates attorneys serve clients throughout Northern Virginia, including McLean, Leesburg, Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Arlington County, Falls Church, Reston, Ashburn, Great Falls, Vienna, and surrounding communities. The firm offers in-person consultations at its Northern Virginia offices and, when appropriate, remote consultations for clients who prefer to meet virtually.

Individuals and families interested in estate planning, wills and trusts, probate, estate administration, or elder law services can contact DiPietro Law Group to schedule a planning consultation

About DiPietro Law Group

DiPietro Law Group is a Northern Virginia law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate important legal matters with confidence. The firm represents clients in family law matters including divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support, property division, domestic violence and protective order matters, adoption, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, and family law appeals. The firm also provides Trusts & Estates services, including estate planning, wills and trusts, probate and estate administration, trust administration, powers of attorney, advance medical directives, and elder law.

DiPietro Law Group is committed to providing skilled representation, practical guidance, and compassionate support to clients throughout Northern Virginia. To learn more, visit www.dipietropllc.com.

Media Contact

Holly Catania, CC&A Strategic Media, 1 443-305-8189, [email protected], www.ccastrategicmedia.com

SOURCE CC&A Strategic Media