Direct Agents Launches Austin Office to Lead Scalable Growth Marketing and AI Strategy

The Austin office will serve as the hub for Direct Agents' expanded Growth Marketing practice, which helps clients build and implement custom solutions across their marketing operations.

Key service offerings include:

Go-To-Market Strategy: Developing GTM roadmaps that align marketing, sales, and technology to accelerate acquisition and drive scalable growth.

On-Demand Growth Marketing Solutions: Delivering campaign execution, content ops, and performance reporting through a flexible, expert-led model without increasing headcount.

Brand Strategy & Positioning: Defining differentiated brand identities that drive long-term equity and support immediate customer acquisition efforts

AI Consulting Services: Helping businesses operationalize AI systems for marketing automation, predictive analytics, and real-time decision-making.

"Our Austin office represents the next evolution in how Direct Agents delivers strategic growth for clients," said Dinesh Boaz, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Direct Agents. "Beyond geographic expansion, we're deepening our investment in advanced growth market strategies, demand generation expertise, and managed service capabilities. This location gives us the ideal environment to refine how we integrate these services and help our clients capitalize on emerging opportunities across their markets."

"This expansion enables us to combine our proven growth frameworks with cutting-edge technologies to drive predictable, scalable growth for clients," said Jackson Richards. "We're building a team that excels at translating complex systems into actionable marketing strategies while leveraging automation to execute with unprecedented efficiency. The Austin ecosystem provides the perfect blend of technology talent and strategic thinking to accelerate this vision."

The Austin location will collaborate closely with Direct Agents' New York and Los Angeles offices to ensure clients benefit from the agency's full spectrum of capabilities while receiving specialized expertise in growth strategy, demand generation, and technology implementation.

About Direct Agents

Direct Agents is a leading independent marketing agency specializing in growth marketing through a proven technology-first approach that leverages automation and AI to drive unparalleled results. Our strategic approach is powered by Kanopy AI, our proprietary technology platform that enables performance media, forecasting, media mix modeling, and business intelligence to accelerate growth for the brands we work with.

