Direct Agents Launches Kanopy AI, A Game-Changer in Marketing Intelligence

Data Foundation: Audits and structures marketing data with consistent KPIs and secure governance protocols, creating a unified view of performance.

Intelligent Connections: Seamlessly integrates with major platforms, including Google, Meta, TikTok, Amazon, and dozens more, enabling real-time data flow and cross-channel visibility.

AI-Powered Insights: Leverages advanced large language models to deliver instant answers to complex marketing questions, uncover hidden trends, and drive smarter, faster decisions.

"Kanopy AI empowers marketers to move from data overload to data intelligence—saving time, surfacing hidden insights, and driving measurable results," said Dinesh Boaz, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Direct Agents. "This platform transforms how marketers interact with their data, eliminating tedious manual processes and unlocking strategic insights that were previously buried in spreadsheets and disparate systems."

"What makes Kanopy AI truly revolutionary is its ability to democratize data access across marketing organizations," said Josh Boaz, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Direct Agents. "Team members at all levels can now ask complex questions in plain English and receive immediate, actionable insights without specialized data science expertise."

"Developing a non-generic AI that's truly tuned into each brand, and can provide reliable strategic outputs has been our day 1 goal. Kanopy AI is the connective tissue between performance, strategy, and real-world context," said Joseph Belafonte, SVP of Product, Data, and User Experience. "Providing all users with easy access to powerful AI insights and recommendations that reduce time to action and propel growth."

With a streamlined implementation timeline of just 9-13 weeks, Kanopy AI is designed to deliver value quickly while scaling with businesses as they grow. The platform continuously learns from interactions, becoming more personalized and intelligent over time.

Direct Agents hosted an exclusive demonstration of Kanopy AI on Thursday, May 8, 2025, showcasing its capabilities through real-world use cases.

For more information about Kanopy AI or to request a personalized demo, contact [email protected].

About Direct Agents

Direct Agents is a leading independent marketing agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Austin. We specialize in growth marketing using a proven technology-first approach that leverages automation and AI to drive unparalleled results for our clients. We are a team of curious minds that value innovation and agility above all else. Our strategic approach is powered by Kanopy AI, our proprietary technology platform that enables performance media, forecasting, media mix modeling, and business intelligence to accelerate growth for the brands we work with.

