Direct Agents Named to Crain's Best Places to Work in NYC for Eighth Consecutive Year

Performance marketing agency recognized for collaborative, innovative culture that drives employee satisfaction

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Direct Agents, a leading growth and performance marketing company, has been recognized as one of Crain's Best Places to Work in NYC for 2025. This marks the eighth consecutive year the agency has earned this prestigious recognition, cementing its reputation as a top employer in New York City's competitive business landscape.

The annual Crain's Best Places to Work program honors companies that demonstrate exceptional commitment to employee satisfaction, workplace culture, and professional growth. Direct Agents, which employs approximately 100 team members, continues to distinguish itself through its collaborative, innovative, and entrepreneurial culture.

"Receiving this recognition for eight consecutive years is a testament to the incredible team we've built and the culture we've fostered together," said Sara Martinez-Noriega, SVP of Human Resources at Direct Agents. "At Direct Agents, we empower our people to think creatively, take initiative, and grow their careers in an environment where collaboration and innovation thrive. This entrepreneurial spirit not only fuels our team's satisfaction and professional growth, but also drives the exceptional results we deliver for our clients."

The Crain's Best Places to Work recognition reflects Direct Agents' commitment to maintaining a workplace culture that attracts and retains top talent in the competitive marketing industry. This recognition supports the agency's continued growth and ability to serve clients with innovative marketing solutions.

About Direct Agents: Direct Agents is a leading independent growth and performance marketing agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Austin. We specialize in growth marketing using a proven technology-first approach that leverages automation and AI to drive unparalleled results for our clients. We are a team of curious minds that value innovation and agility above all else. Our strategic approach is powered by Kanopy AI, our proprietary technology platform that enables performance media, forecasting, media mix modeling, and business intelligence to accelerate growth for the brands we work with. For more information, visit www.directagents.com

Direct Agents is actively hiring and welcomes professionals who thrive in collaborative, fast-paced environments. Interested candidates can learn more about current opportunities at https://www.directagents.com/careers/.

Media Contact

Isabella Rios, Direct Agents, 1 6467706948, [email protected]

SOURCE Direct Agents