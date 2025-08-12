Direct Agents Partners with FreeWheel to Launch Advanced In-House Programmatic Solutions

"Our partnership with FreeWheel gives us a world-class DSP foundation to deliver sophisticated targeting and optimization across all channels through Comcast's premium inventory access," said Corey Levine, VP of Integrated Media at Direct Agents. Post this

Comprehensive Programmatic Solutions with CTV Excellence

Through FreeWheel's highly customizable demand-side platform (DSP), Direct Agents clients will be able to deliver sophisticated, data-driven campaigns across FreeWheel's premium CTV Marketplace. This partnership enables multi-channel targeting that adapts to individual client needs, from driving website conversions to increasing app downloads and in-store visits.

"Programmatic advertising has evolved far beyond display campaigns to encompass the entire digital ecosystem," said Corey Levine, VP of Integrated Media at Direct Agents. "Our partnership with FreeWheel gives us a world-class DSP foundation to deliver sophisticated targeting and optimization across all channels, with Connected TV representing a particular competitive advantage through Comcast's premium inventory access."

"Brands are embracing TV as more than just a tool for awareness but a full funnel platform driving real business outcomes for advertisers," says Eric Davis, Head of Independents and Political, Programmatic Demand at FreeWheel. "This partnership exemplifies how FreeWheel and agencies can work together to provide the most sophisticated solutions that drive impact in today's crowded media landscape."

Advanced Technology and Customization Capabilities

The FreeWheel DSP platform enables Direct Agents to implement custom algorithms that can be refined for each client's specific performance goals and target audiences. This approach moves beyond one-size-fits-all programmatic solutions to deliver truly personalized campaign strategies across the full spectrum of digital advertising channels.

The partnership provides access to Comcast's extensive advertising ecosystem, while also enabling sophisticated targeting across display, video, and mobile inventory through real-time bidding and private marketplace deals.

The new programmatic solutions are available immediately to Direct Agents clients, offering real-time optimization, cross-device tracking, and comprehensive performance analytics that enable marketers to prove ROI and scale successful campaigns across all digital touchpoints.

About Direct Agents: Direct Agents is a leading independent growth and performance marketing agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Austin. We specialize in growth marketing using a proven technology-first approach that leverages automation and AI to drive unparalleled results for our clients. We are a team of curious minds that value innovation and agility above all else. Our strategic approach is powered by Kanopy AI, our proprietary technology platform that enables performance media, forecasting, media mix modeling, and business intelligence to accelerate growth for the brands we work with. For more information, visit www.directagents.com

About FreeWheel: FreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve its goals. We provide the technology, data enablement, and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal, results for marketers. With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit www.freewheel.com and follow on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Christine Rice, Direct Agents, 1 6467706948, [email protected], Direct Agents

SOURCE Direct Agents