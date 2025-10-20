Direct Agents Unveils Launchpad: AI-Driven Media Management for High-Growth Brands

Direct Agents, a leading independent growth marketing consultancy, today announced Direct Agents Launchpad, an AI-powered media management solution designed for lean teams seeking enterprise-level performance without traditional agency overhead.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Direct Agents Launchpad expands Direct Agents' expertise to serve growth-stage companies, startups, emerging challengers, and lean in-house teams in rapid scaling mode. While many enterprise brands partner with Direct Agents for comprehensive agency services, growth-stage companies often need focused, efficient access to strategic media management and execution capabilities.

"Today's lean marketing teams want fewer meetings and more momentum," said Jackson Richards, VP of Strategy at Direct Agents. "Growth-stage companies need to move fast and focus resources on what drives results. They need expertise, infrastructure, and intelligent execution without the complexity of traditional agency engagements. Direct Agents Launchpad delivers all three in one cohesive system."

Led from Direct Agents' new Austin office, Direct Agents Launchpad combines strategic human oversight with proprietary AI-powered execution. The solution delivers best-in-class paid media planning and management across major platforms, including Google, Meta, Amazon, and more, leveraging smart automation, streamlined workflows, and structured client engagement to ensure rapid execution and consistent results.

"At Direct Agents, we've always believed that every brand deserves access to great marketing, no matter their size or resources," said Josh Boaz, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Direct Agents. "With Launchpad, we're opening the door for startups and lean teams to tap into the same level of expertise and innovation as enterprise brands, but in a way that feels simple, efficient, and built for their reality."

What Sets Direct Agents Launchpad Apart

Built for Growth-Stage Companies: Designed specifically for startups and challenger brands ready to scale without building large in-house teams or managing multiple point solutions.

AI and Automation at the Core: Proprietary automation systems streamline media planning, creative optimization, and reporting workflows while maintaining strategic human oversight.

Transparent, Efficient Delivery: Structured deliverables, clear service boundaries, and scoped communications ensure predictable, performance-focused engagements.

Direct Agents Launchpad serves as an ideal solution for brands in their growth phase, providing access to Direct Agents' proven expertise in a model designed for their specific needs. As companies scale and requirements expand, they can seamlessly add services like creative strategy or advanced analytics, or transition to comprehensive agency partnerships when their growth demands it.

About Direct Agents

Direct Agents is a leading independent marketing agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Austin. We specialize in growth marketing using a proven technology-first approach that leverages automation and AI to drive unparalleled results for our clients. We are a team of curious minds that value innovation and agility above all else. Our strategic approach is powered by Kanopy AI, our proprietary technology platform that enables performance media, forecasting, media mix modeling, and business intelligence to accelerate growth for the brands we work with.

