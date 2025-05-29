Direct Agents Welcomes Dr. Moran Cerf to Its Expert Advisory Council

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Cerf to the Direct Agents Expert Advisory Council," said Dinesh Boaz, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Direct Agents. "His expertise in neuroscience, AI, and decision-making will be instrumental in helping our clients." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Cerf to the Direct Agents Expert Advisory Council," said Dinesh Boaz, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Direct Agents. "His expertise in neuroscience, AI, and decision-making will be instrumental in helping our clients unlock new opportunities for deeper audience connection, innovation, and growth."

Dr. Cerf's appointment reinforces Direct Agents' commitment to fusing data-backed insights with creativity and technology- empowering brands to think bigger, move faster, and build stronger, lasting connections. The Direct Agents Expert Advisory Council will also announce additional top executives and industry leaders, giving brands unparalleled access to real-time expertise and bold strategies to lead, innovate, and win in their markets.

About Direct Agents

Direct Agents is a leading independent marketing agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Austin. We specialize in growth marketing using a proven technology-first approach that leverages automation and AI to drive unparalleled results for our clients. We are a team of curious minds that value innovation and agility above all else. Our strategic approach is powered by Kanopy AI, our proprietary technology platform that enables performance media, forecasting, media mix modeling, and business intelligence to accelerate growth for the brands we work with.

Media Contact:

Christine Rice, Marketing & Client Solutions Manager

[email protected]

Media Contact

Christine Rice, Direct Agents, 1 6467706948, [email protected], https://www.directagents.com/

SOURCE Direct Agents