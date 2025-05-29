Direct Agents Welcomes Dr. Moran Cerf to Its Expert Advisory Council

Direct Agents, a leading independent digital marketing agency, announced today that Dr. Moran Cerf has joined its Expert Advisory Council. Dr. Cerf is an Adjunct Professor at Columbia University Business School and Academic Director of Executive Education.
NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Direct Agents, a leading independent digital marketing agency, is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Moran Cerf to its Expert Advisory Council. Dr. Cerf, an Adjunct Professor of Business and Academic Director of Executive Education at Columbia University Business School, brings an unparalleled depth of expertise in neuroscience, artificial intelligence, and human behavior to the Council. The Direct Agents Expert Advisory Council was created for clients to engage, gain insights, and develop transformative strategies.
At the intersection of technology, science, and business, Dr. Cerf's groundbreaking work on decision-making, content engagement, and behavioral science continues to influence how brands create meaningful, data-driven connections with audiences. His background spans academia, cybersecurity, and storytelling, making him one of today's most sought-after thought leaders. In addition to his research contributions, Dr. Cerf has advised major organizations such as Amazon, Ferrari, the White House, and the Government of India. He has shared his insights widely through public platforms including TED, TEDx, and PopTech.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Cerf to the Direct Agents Expert Advisory Council," said Dinesh Boaz, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Direct Agents. "His expertise in neuroscience, AI, and decision-making will be instrumental in helping our clients unlock new opportunities for deeper audience connection, innovation, and growth."
Dr. Cerf's appointment reinforces Direct Agents' commitment to fusing data-backed insights with creativity and technology- empowering brands to think bigger, move faster, and build stronger, lasting connections. The Direct Agents Expert Advisory Council will also announce additional top executives and industry leaders, giving brands unparalleled access to real-time expertise and bold strategies to lead, innovate, and win in their markets.
About Direct Agents
Direct Agents is a leading independent marketing agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Austin. We specialize in growth marketing using a proven technology-first approach that leverages automation and AI to drive unparalleled results for our clients. We are a team of curious minds that value innovation and agility above all else. Our strategic approach is powered by Kanopy AI, our proprietary technology platform that enables performance media, forecasting, media mix modeling, and business intelligence to accelerate growth for the brands we work with.
