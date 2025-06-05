Direct Agents Welcomes Jessica Malloy to Its Expert Advisory Council

"Jessica's ability to blend strategy, creativity, and performance marketing will be invaluable as we help our clients navigate today's fast-moving media landscape," said Dinesh Boaz, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Direct Agents. Post this

Jessica has held senior leadership roles at Marvel, IAC, Time Inc., and American Express, where she's built and scaled customer-focused businesses by blending storytelling with a data-driven strategy. At Marvel (The Walt Disney Company), she led the evolution of Marvel Unlimited, expanding its audience, increasing profitability, and driving brand-defining partnerships with platforms like Xbox and Fortnite.

As Chief Marketing Officer at CH Media, she launched the fan-favorite streaming platform Dropout, quickly establishing it as a breakout success. At Time Inc., she spearheaded growth initiatives across iconic brands including PEOPLE, InStyle, and Essence, launching new digital and e-commerce operations while guiding business transformation in a changing media landscape.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jessica to the Direct Agents Expert Advisory Council," said Dinesh Boaz, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Direct Agents. "Her ability to blend strategy, creativity, and performance marketing will be invaluable as we help our clients navigate today's fast-moving media landscape."

Her addition to the Council reinforces Direct Agents' focus on strategic thinking, actionable insights, and proven leadership. The agency will continue to expand the Council with experienced executives in media, technology, and marketing.

Direct Agents is a leading independent marketing agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Austin. We specialize in growth marketing using a proven technology-first approach that leverages automation and AI to drive unparalleled results for our clients. We are a team of curious minds that value innovation and agility above all else. Our strategic approach is powered by Kanopy AI, our proprietary technology platform that enables performance media, forecasting, media mix modeling, and business intelligence to accelerate growth for the brands we work with.

