Direct Agents Welcomes Vedaant Kukadia to Its Expert Advisory Council

Vedaant is the co-founder of Ethica AI, an AI-powered real estate and settlement services company. Previously, he was a Product Lead at Scale AI, where he led the mapping team for the autonomous vehicles sector, helping build foundational infrastructure for future-facing technologies. He holds a B.Sc. and M.Eng. in Computer Science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and has deep expertise in both advising and building successful AI companies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vedaant to the Direct Agents Expert Advisory Council," said Dinesh Boaz, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Direct Agents. "His experience leading transformative AI initiatives and building high-impact products will provide incredible value to our clients as we continue to push boundaries at the intersection of creativity, performance, and technology."

Vedaant's addition to the Council reinforces Direct Agents' mission to bring forward-thinking, data-led solutions to its clients. The agency plans to continue expanding the Council with visionary executives in AI, media, and marketing who can help shape the future of the industry.

