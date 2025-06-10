Direct Agents Welcomes Vedaant Kukadia to Its Expert Advisory Council

Direct Agents, a full-service marketing agency, has welcomed Vedaant Kukadia, AI innovator and co-founder of Ethica AI, to its Expert Advisory Council, a collective of industry leaders that advise cutting-edge insights to clients across marketing, technology, and media. His appointment reinforces the agency's commitment to advancing AI-driven strategies and innovation.
NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Direct Agents, a leading independent digital marketing agency, proudly announces the appointment of Vedaant Kukadia to its Expert Advisory Council. A seasoned product leader and AI innovator, Kukadia brings a unique blend of technical expertise and strategic insight, shaped by his experience leading product teams and building cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions.
The Direct Agents Expert Advisory Council was created to give clients access to specialized insights and strategic guidance from leaders and executives driving innovation across modern marketing, technology, and media. Kukadia's appointment signals the agency's continued focus on infusing AI innovation into every aspect of client engagement and strategy.
Vedaant is the co-founder of Ethica AI, an AI-powered real estate and settlement services company. Previously, he was a Product Lead at Scale AI, where he led the mapping team for the autonomous vehicles sector, helping build foundational infrastructure for future-facing technologies. He holds a B.Sc. and M.Eng. in Computer Science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and has deep expertise in both advising and building successful AI companies.
"We are thrilled to welcome Vedaant to the Direct Agents Expert Advisory Council," said Dinesh Boaz, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Direct Agents. "His experience leading transformative AI initiatives and building high-impact products will provide incredible value to our clients as we continue to push boundaries at the intersection of creativity, performance, and technology."
Vedaant's addition to the Council reinforces Direct Agents' mission to bring forward-thinking, data-led solutions to its clients. The agency plans to continue expanding the Council with visionary executives in AI, media, and marketing who can help shape the future of the industry.
