Direct Mail Automation Leader Postalytics Announces ActiveCampaign Integration

Postalytics removes the friction normally present in direct mail campaign production, integration, and analytics so marketers can focus on marketing rather than direct mail production and project management. Connecting Postalytics to ActiveCampaign makes sending triggered, fully automated direct mail marketing for the full customer lifecycle as easy as sending email.

As one Postalytics customer points out, "ActiveCampaign provides the flexibility we need to address any client use case. With Postalytics, we can take direct mail from an offline channel to one that is fully integrated, automated, and measurable."

Enabling the Postalytics integration in ActiveCampaign allows marketers and agencies to:

Utilize ActiveCampaign automation to facilitate automated direct mail production and gather delivery and response data for comprehensive omnichannel campaigns.

Send single pieces of highly personalized triggered postal mail with pricing that usually requires minimum sends in the thousands.

Use QR codes and pURLs to track mail recipient response and to personalize landing pages.

"ActiveCampaign users in the U.S. and Canada now can send fully automated direct mail campaigns," states Dennis Kelly, CEO of Postalytics. "Automated direct mail serves as an ideal complement to ActiveCampaign's existing email and SMS marketing capabilities, providing a tangible touchpoint that cuts through the digital noise every marketer aims to bypass."

Business, nonprofit, and agency marketers of all sizes and types are using this popular integration to add automated direct mail to their marketing strategies. The ActiveCampaign integration features 2-way data sharing and works with all existing ActiveCampaign workflows and contacts. The integration is available in all Postalytics plans including the Free, Marketer, Pro, and Agency levels.

A prime illustration of the integration's impact is demonstrated by eduConverse — a marketing agency focused on the Higher Education student-recruitment category. eduConverse uses the Postalytics/ActiveCampaign integration to drive highly personalized student experiences in its marketing efforts. Learn how by reading the Case Study on the Postalytics website.

According to Casey Hill, Sr. Growth Manager at ActiveCampaign, "It's vital in 2024 for brands to take an omnichannel approach to marketing. Some people prefer text, some have a morning routine of checking email, and some people savor a physical, printed piece of mail that appeals to multiple senses. That is why it's so critical to use systems like ActiveCampaign that natively plug into dozens of other communication channels. Using the power of ActiveCampaign + Postalytics, you can create those memorable marketing moments with customers and prospects that drive more business, and work in the ways your customers want to communicate."

About Postalytics

Postalytics, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Rockland, MA, delivers enterprise-grade direct mail automation with automated workflows. The Postalytics platform delivers deep integration and analytics in a self-serve, affordably priced software that marketers and agencies in organizations of all sizes can deploy quickly and easily. Postalytics makes direct mail look, act, and feel like a digital marketing channel. The company serves over 10,000 customers in the United States and Canada. Learn more at www.postalytics.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign, headquartered in Chicago, IL, helps small teams power big businesses with the must-have platform for intelligent marketing automation. Customers from over 170 countries depend on our mix of pre-built automations and integrations to power personalized marketing, transactional emails, and one-to-one CRM interactions throughout the customer lifecycle. Learn more at www.activecampaign.com

