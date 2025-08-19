Direct One, a trailblazing direct mail and marketing services firm based in Florida, has earned a coveted spot on the Inc. 5000 List, recognized for its remarkable growth and outstanding client success. As an award-winning leader in data-driven direct marketing solutions, Direct One stands out as one of America's fastest growing private companies, delivering innovative campaigns that drive measurable results nationwide.

WINTER PARK, Fla. , Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Direct One Named One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000

Winter Park Direct Mail and Marketing Services Company Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List, Celebrated for Rapid Growth and Exceptional Client Results

WINTER PARK, FL, August 19, 2025 – Direct One, a leading provider of data-driven direct mail and marketing services, has been named to the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The Inc. 5000 list offers a trusted measure of performance across a variety of industries, highlighting the most dynamic and successful independent businesses in the U.S., with past honorees including iconic brands like Microsoft, Patagonia, and Under Armour. This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to solving complex marketing challenges and driving real results for our clients," said Evan Stewart, Owner and CEO of Direct One. "Our growth is rooted in trusted partnerships, bold thinking, and a passion for innovation, and we're only beginning to tap into what's possible."

Direct One specializes in highly personalized, high-volume direct mail campaigns, integrating seamlessly with client CRMs and databases to execute automated, scalable marketing efforts. The company serves clients across commercial, nonprofit, political, and home services industries nationwide.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Direct One

Direct One is a direct mail and marketing fulfillment provider headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. With a focus on data-driven personalization, automation, and postal expertise, the company helps brands deliver campaigns that scale and drive results.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Stewart

[email protected]

904-728-8266

Media Contact

Heather Stewart, Direct One, 1 904-728-8266, [email protected] , https://www.directoneinc.com

Daniel Cherry, Direct One, 1 407-657-6698, [email protected] , https://www.directoneinc.com

SOURCE Direct One