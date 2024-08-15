Direct Support Agency, KIDS NW, Saves $300K & Boosts Capacity by 7,000 Hours With AxisCare Home Care Software

"We needed a strategic partner who was involved and dedicated to our success. AxisCare has been the biggest game changer for us and our business. With AxisCare, the support is there, and you don't have to ask for it; it's just natural." -Kathy Lehmeyer, Founder and CEO of KIDS NW Post this

KIDS NW's experience with AxisCare has proven transformative to their operational efficiency is marked by the following successes:

Financial Savings: KIDS NW successfully saved the equivalent of $300k in salaries by reallocating resources more effectively.

in salaries by reallocating resources more effectively. Increased Capacity: KIDS NW increased monthly billing hours significantly, with an additional 7,000 hours billed in Oregon alone by June 2024 .

alone by . Operational Efficiency: Billing time has been drastically reduced from 40 hours to just 2 hours monthly across both Arizona and Oregon operations through AxisCare's automated uploading of claims.

and operations through AxisCare's automated uploading of claims. Employee Satisfaction: A noticeable increase in caregiver and employee satisfaction, attributed largely to AxisCare's Caregiver Mobile App, which supports their growing census of 750 caregivers.

AxisCare's award-winning customer support, customization options, and intuitive interface have been integral to supporting the growth of KIDS NW. The consistent and supportive relationship during and after the transition underscored AxisCare's commitment to KIDS NW's success. By leveraging AxisCare's platform and support, KIDS NW's improved operational processes and time savings have enabled KIDS NW to focus on scaling their operation, including the upcoming launch of a new location in Hawaii.

Kathy Lehmeyer, Founder and CEO of KIDS NW, said, "We needed a strategic partner who was involved and dedicated to our success. AxisCare has been the biggest game changer for us and our business. With AxisCare, the support is there, and you don't have to ask for it; it's just natural."

KIDS NW's partnership with AxisCare illustrates the profound impact a reliable and responsive care management system can have on achieving operational efficiency. With streamlined operations, resource savings, and enhanced caregiver satisfaction, KIDS NW is poised to continue its rapid growth trajectory and provide exceptional care—all supported by a platform genuinely invested in its ongoing success.

About AxisCare:

As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and four countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, and VA Billing, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most – providing the best care possible. For more information, visit axiscare.com.

Media Contact

Taylor Stack, AxisCare, 8009307201, [email protected], axiscare.com

