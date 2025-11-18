Direct Travel 2026 Predictions: From Transactions to Human-Centric Business Travel

Empowering Travel Managers With People-First, Tech-Enabled Insights

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Direct Travel, Inc., a market leader in global corporate travel management, today released its top predictions for 2026, highlighting how the next phase of business travel moves beyond transactions toward purpose-driven, people-centered experiences. Built on the company's mission to blend human ingenuity with breakthrough technology, these insights explore how data, AI, and service excellence are converging to create travel that is effortless, personal, and rewarding.

"By 2026, travel won't just be about getting from A to B—it will be about understanding why you're going, who you're engaging, and how the journey itself adds meaning," said Christal Bemont, CEO of Direct Travel. "The organizations that lead will be those that combine intelligence with empathy—where every trip is as intentional as it is efficient."

The Heart + Science Moment Arrives

"After a decade of digital transformation, we're finally seeing the 'heart' and the 'science' of travel converge," said Bemont. "Technology is no longer just a tool—it's a bridge that connects people and purpose. Through AI, data, and open architecture, travel can once again feel personal, intuitive, and meaningful. The winners in 2026 will be those who use technology not to replace the human touch, but to elevate it."

The Rise of Responsible AI

"Agentic AI will evolve rapidly—moving from support assistant to strategic co-pilot," said Sarah Kuberry Martino, Chief Product Officer. "But as we embrace these new capabilities, responsible data use will become a defining factor. Companies that build on trusted, clean, and transparent data models will strengthen traveler confidence, while those that rush ahead risk eroding it. In 2026, trust will be the new competitive advantage."

Voice AI and the Power of Prediction

"We'll see AI move from reactive to truly predictive," said Martin Tuncaydin, EVP of Data, AI, and Engineering. "Voice-enabled travel assistants will become an invisible layer of the traveler journey—resolving disruptions, predicting needs, and surfacing insights before travelers even ask. The magic happens when data and conversation merge, creating an ecosystem that learns from every interaction and makes each journey smarter than the last."

The Customer Service Paradox

"AI will make service faster—but speed isn't the same as care," said Dave Breslin, EVP, Customer Experience. "In 2026, the paradox will be clear: automation will handle the routine, but travelers will crave deeper human connection when it matters most. The role of the travel expert will become even more valuable—empowered by AI insights to deliver higher-impact service with greater empathy and precision."

Loyalty Reimagined

"Loyalty programs are on the verge of reinvention," said Rene Scheeberger, SVP, Leisure Supplier Relations. "As financial models tighten, many programs will quietly devalue points or shift redemption structures—but that opens the door for innovation. We'll see a new era of loyalty built on flexibility and relevance, connecting travelers to experiences that align with their personal and professional lives, not just their spend."

From Offsets to Insets: Sustainability as Strategy

"Sustainability is moving from reporting to real integration," said Matt Esper, Director of Sustainability & Social Impact. "That evolution is most visible in how companies manage emissions. Offsets often serve as an early step, but as sustainability expectations grow and suppliers, data, and technology evolve, travel managers are advancing toward insetting, lower-carbon travel solutions such as sustainable aviation fuel. Sustainability is becoming a defining feature of corporate travel, and successful TMCs will embed it into every decision."

2026: Where Purpose Meets Precision

2026 will mark a defining shift for business travel, from a world of transactions to one of transformation. With AI and data removing friction, and human expertise guiding every journey, travel will become more personal, contextual, and secure than ever before.

For travel managers, the opportunity is clear: the future belongs to those who pair intelligence with care, delivering not just a trip, but the right trip, for the right reason, at the right time.

Direct Travel is leading this evolution through its open, human-centric Avenir platform and its unwavering commitment to "The Perfect Trip."

About Direct Travel, Inc.

Direct Travel is one of the world's largest travel management companies, focused on delivering exceptional, groundbreaking solutions to every client and traveler. With a long history of proven market expertise, we blend advanced technology, superior service, and expert insights to drive tangible value and meaningful savings—offering solutions across Corporate Travel, Leisure Travel, and Meetings & Events.

Through Avenir, our next-generation platform developed with leading technology partners, we provide the industry's broadest inventory and a modern, real-time shopping experience that empowers travelers and simplifies program management. What truly sets us apart is the human care behind the technology: an experienced, passionate team dedicated to anticipating needs and delivering exceptional service at every step.

For more information, visit www.dt.com.

Media Contact

FINN Partners, Direct Travel, 1 3039459764, [email protected], https://www.dt.com/

SOURCE Direct Travel