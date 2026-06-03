Direct Travel and Spotnana Launch Multi-City Avenir Roadshow to Showcase the Future of Global Travel Management

Events will bring together travel leaders for peer discussion, customer insight, and a firsthand look at how AI and modern infrastructure are reshaping global travel programs

DENVER, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As travel programs face growing complexity across regions, content sources, and service channels, Direct Travel, Inc., now one of the world's largest travel management companies, and Spotnana, a leading provider of modern travel infrastructure, today announced the launch of the 2026 Avenir Roadshow, a national event series designed to help travel leaders explore a more connected approach to global travel management in the age of AI.

As travel content becomes more fragmented and AI reshapes travel experiences, organizations are rethinking how global travel programs deliver value, visibility, and support at scale. The Avenir Roadshow is designed to create a forum for candid discussion around what modern travel programs require moving forward.

The roadshow will feature a series of high-impact events across major U.S. cities, bringing together travel leaders for peer discussion, customer insight, and a firsthand look at how connected technology is reshaping global travel programs. Each event will spotlight Avenir, Direct Travel's modern global travel platform built on Spotnana's cloud-native infrastructure and paired with a unified global service model.

Discussions will focus on topics including:

Understanding how AI will reshape traveler experiences

Using AI and real-time data to improve operational decision-making

Delivering consistent traveler experiences across regions and service channels

Managing dynamic and increasingly personalized travel content

Simplifying global servicing and support through connected infrastructure

"Most global travel programs still operate across disconnected systems, regions, and service models," said Christal Bemont, CEO of Direct Travel. "Travel managers are being asked to move faster, deliver more consistency, and respond to disruption in real time, often without a single connected view of their program. These events are about having honest conversations about what needs to change and giving travel leaders a firsthand look at what's now possible with modern infrastructure."

The Avenir Roadshow will include stops in:

San Francisco - June 4

Grand Prairie, TX - June 18

Atlanta - September 3

Chicago - September 17

Seattle - October 21

Attendance is intentionally limited to foster meaningful conversations and high-value networking among travel buyers, procurement leaders, and program administrators navigating an increasingly complex travel landscape.

"We built Spotnana's Travel-as-a-Service platform to power a new era of travel, and our partnership with Direct Travel is a testament to what is possible when modern technology meets world-class service," said Justin Schuster, SVP of Marketing at Spotnana. "The Avenir Roadshow is designed to give travel leaders a blueprint for harnessing AI and delivering a more connected, efficient, and data-driven global travel program. We look forward to engaging with the community and driving the industry forward together."

For more information about the Avenir Roadshow or to request an invitation, please visit:

Avenir Roadshow

About Direct Travel, Inc.

Direct Travel is one of the world's largest travel management companies, focused on delivering exceptional, innovative solutions to every client and traveler. With a long history of proven market expertise, we blend advanced technology, superior service and expert insight to drive tangible value and meaningful savings across Corporate Travel, Leisure Travel, Meetings & Events and specialty travel businesses.

Through Avenir, our next-generation platform developed with leading technology partners, we provide the industry's broadest inventory and a modern, real-time shopping experience that empowers travelers and simplifies program management. What truly sets us apart is the human care behind the technology, delivered by an experienced, passionate team dedicated to anticipating needs and delivering exceptional service at every step.

For more information about Direct Travel, visit www.dt.com

About Spotnana

Spotnana is modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry. It's our vision to power the perfect trip for travelers everywhere. Our open Travel-as-a-Service platform improves corporate and leisure traveler experiences, helps TMCs increase revenue and efficiency, enables travel providers to deliver personalized offers, and empowers any company to sell travel to their customers. To learn more, visit spotnana.com.

Media Contact

FINN Partners, Direct Travel, 1 303 945 9764, [email protected], https://www.dt.com/

SOURCE Direct Travel