Direct Travel Announces Global Rollout of Avenir Travel Edition

A New Standard for Global Travel Programs: One Platform, One Service Model. Built Around People.

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Direct Travel today announced the global rollout of Avenir Travel Edition, its modern travel solution designed to help travel managers operate consistent, connected travel programs across regions, travelers, and systems. Avenir Travel Edition brings together Spotnana's award-winning travel platform and Direct Travel's global operating model, uniting modern infrastructure with deep expertise, operational rigor, and human-led service worldwide. In 2026, Direct Travel will roll out Avenir Travel Edition across Europe, APAC, LATAM, the Middle East, and North America, delivering a single, globally consistent platform for multinational travel programs.

For decades, global business travel has been defined by fragmentation with multiple booking tools, regional systems, disconnected data, and inconsistent traveler experiences. Travel managers have been left to stitch together programs country by country, often without clear visibility or consistent support, and travel advisors are constrained by legacy systems that fragment workflows, slow response times, and make consistent service delivery across regions nearly impossible.

Avenir Travel Edition was built to replace that model entirely.

"With Avenir, we're giving travel managers what they've been missing for years: one global platform, one global service model, and one source of truth," said Christal Bemont, CEO of Direct Travel. "We care deeply about the people who travel and the travel managers responsible for keeping them productive, safe, and supported. Avenir allows us to remove friction, anticipate needs, and deliver consistent, human-centered care anywhere in the world."

Built for the Reality of Global Business

Avenir Travel Edition runs on a single global instance, powered by Spotnana's award-winning, modern travel platform. Unlike legacy models that rely on disconnected regional systems, Avenir seamlessly connects content, service, and data to provide travel managers with consistent control and visibility worldwide.

This architecture enables:

One global platform, not stitched-together regions

A single global instance that replaces fragmented regional tools, delivering consistent experiences, centralized control, and the flexibility to support local requirements worldwide.

On-demand visibility and governance across the enterprise

A single source of truth for travel, finance, and leadership teams, with on-demand data, standardized policies, and auditable reporting, while allowing controlled localization where it matters.

Simplified program management at global scale

Centralized configuration for entities, currencies, content, and policies that are managed once and applied everywhere to reduce complexity and improve consistency.

One global service model, delivered by people who care

Follow-the-sun support with a unified advisor workspace, giving any Direct Travel advisor full context to assist any traveler without handoffs or gaps.

Proactive care when disruption occurs

Event-driven workflows that prioritize travelers, reduce resolution time, and ensure consistent, human-led support when it matters most.

The result is global reach without fragmentation and personalized care at scale.

Powered by Award-Winning Infrastructure and Delivered by People Who Care

Spotnana rebuilt the underlying infrastructure of travel as an open, cloud-native platform designed to keep all parts of the ecosystem connected in real time. This modern foundation gives Direct Travel's advisors immediate access to unified traveler, trip, and policy data, enabling clearer oversight, faster resolution, and more personalized support when it matters most.

"Avenir has transformed how we manage our global travel program," said Richard Clowes, Director of Travel Operations at SAS, an early adopter of Avenir Travel Edition. "Our travelers now have one consistent experience worldwide, and for the first time our team has clear optics across regions. That combination simplifies how we run the program day to day and is backed by the high-quality service Direct Travel is known for when it matters most."

Market Momentum

The global rollout of Avenir Travel Edition comes amid strong momentum for Direct Travel. The company reported triple-digit year-over-year growth in Q4 2025, driven by accelerating demand for modern, globally consistent travel solutions that combine advanced technology with high-touch service.

About Direct Travel, Inc.

Direct Travel is one of the world's largest travel management companies, focused on delivering exceptional, groundbreaking solutions to every client and traveler. With a long history of proven market expertise, we blend advanced technology, superior service, and expert insights to drive tangible value and meaningful savings—offering solutions across Corporate Travel, Leisure Travel, Meetings & Events, and specialty travel businesses.

Through Avenir, our next-generation platform developed with leading technology partners, we provide the industry's broadest inventory and a modern, real-time shopping experience that empowers travelers and simplifies program management. What truly sets us apart is the human care behind the technology, delivered by an experienced, passionate team dedicated to anticipating needs and delivering exceptional service at every step.

For more information, visit www.dt.com.

