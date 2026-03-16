Direct Travel Appoints Matthew Minielly as Chief Financial Officer; John Coffman Named Chief Corporate Development & Business Officer

Direct Travel today announced the appointment of Matthew Minielly as Chief Financial Officer and John Coffman as Chief Corporate Development & Business Officer.

DENVER, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Direct Travel today announced the appointment of Matthew Minielly as Chief Financial Officer and John Coffman as Chief Corporate Development & Business Officer.

Minielly brings more than two decades of financial leadership experience across global, technology-enabled and multi-entity organizations. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Partnerize and previously held senior leadership roles at Allintus and Cunningham Lindsey.

"Matthew joins us at a pivotal moment as our Avenir global corporate travel platform continues to scale," said Christal Bemont, Chief Executive Officer of Direct Travel. "His experience leading complex, growth-oriented organizations will strengthen our ability to execute at enterprise level."

John Coffman has served as Chief Financial Officer at Direct Travel for more than a decade and has been instrumental in the company's founding and long-term success. Throughout his tenure, Coffman has played a central role in shaping the company's financial architecture, capital strategy, and operational model. In his new role, he will focus on corporate development, M&A strategy, and enterprise portfolio alignment across Direct Travel's global businesses.

"John's leadership has been foundational to who we are today," said Bemont. "His strategic depth and broad operational perspective make him uniquely suited to guide our enterprise development as we continue to expand."

About Direct Travel, Inc.

Direct Travel is one of the world's largest travel management companies, focused on delivering exceptional, groundbreaking solutions to every client and traveler. With a long history of proven market expertise, we blend advanced technology, superior service, and expert insights to drive tangible value and meaningful savings—offering solutions across Corporate Travel, Leisure Travel, Meetings & Events, and specialty travel businesses.

Through Avenir, our next-generation platform developed with leading technology partners, we provide the industry's broadest inventory and a modern, real-time shopping experience that empowers travelers and simplifies program management. What truly sets us apart is the human care behind the technology, delivered by an experienced, passionate team dedicated to anticipating needs and delivering exceptional service at every step.

For more information, visit www.dt.com.

Media Contact

FINN Partners, Direct Travel, 1 3039459764, [email protected], https://www.dt.com/

SOURCE Direct Travel