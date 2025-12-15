Direct Travel Earns 'B' in First CDP Disclosure for Transparency on Environmental and Sustainability Issues in Corporate Travel

Achievement reinforces company's commitment to climate action

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Direct Travel, Inc., a market leader in global corporate travel management, today announced it has earned a 'B' rating on its first-ever submission to CDP, the world's most widely used environmental disclosure platform. This score places Direct Travel ahead of many first-time TMC respondents and reflects the company's continued commitment to transparency, responsible travel, and integrating environmental considerations into its business strategy. Creative Group, a division of Direct Travel, also received a 'B' in the SME category.

Over the past year, Direct Travel has accelerated its climate efforts, advancing a comprehensive program to strengthen environmental data quality, climate governance, and enterprise-wide risk management. These actions positioned the company for a strong CDP performance, and serve as the foundation for continued progress.

Why Direct Travel Achieved a 'B' Rating

Direct Travel has enhanced its environmental management and disclosures by:

Completing a third-party climate risk assessment to evaluate transition and physical climate risks

Preparing complete Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, covering all material categories across the value chain

Developing climate goals and reduction targets for a lower-carbon future

Verifying GHG emissions information to improve accuracy and strengthen data reliability

Developing a Global Climate Report aligned with TCFD and ISSB Climate Disclosure Standards

Engaging travel partners on climate action through Direct Travel's sustainability questionnaire and supplier collaboration efforts

"Achieving a 'B' on our first CDP disclosure is a significant milestone in our journey to build a more transparent and responsible travel ecosystem," said Christal Bemont, CEO of Direct Travel. "This score reflects the exceptional work our teams have applied to climate action across the business. We remain deeply committed to raising the bar each year, especially as our industry calls for more action to reduce our collective environmental impact."

CDP uses a rigorous, independent methodology to assess companies on disclosure quality, environmental governance, risk awareness, and alignment with global best practices. Scores range from A to D-, reflecting the degree of ambition and action demonstrated by each organization. CDP's scoring framework is aligned with the TCFD and represents the world's largest repository of corporate environmental data, used by investors, regulators, suppliers, and global procurement teams.

"A CDP score is a sign of commitment to high-quality data that enables companies to take earth-positive economic decisions that future-proof their operations, improving access to capital, competitiveness and compliance." said Sherry Madera, CEO of CDP. "Tackling environmental risks head-on will create a more resilient economy and increase companies' ability to innovate and invest. We look forward to seeing all companies build on their accolade and turn their commitments into meaningful and effective action."

Direct Travel's CDP score comes as the company continues to scale globally, following its acquisition of ATPI and the launch of Avenir: Travel Edition, its next-generation travel platform designed to modernize and simplify the corporate travel experience. The recognition underscores the company's focus on building resilient operations, advancing climate reporting, and strengthening its role as a trusted partner to organizations seeking to reduce their travel-related environmental impact.

About Direct Travel, Inc.

Direct Travel is one of the world's largest travel management companies, focused on delivering exceptional, groundbreaking solutions to every client and traveler. With a long history of proven market expertise, we blend advanced technology, superior service, and expert insights to drive tangible value and meaningful savings—offering solutions across Corporate Travel, Leisure Travel, and Meetings & Events.

Through Avenir, our next-generation platform developed with leading technology partners, we provide the industry's broadest inventory and a modern, real-time shopping experience that empowers travelers and simplifies program management. What truly sets us apart is the human care behind the technology: an experienced, passionate team dedicated to anticipating needs and delivering exceptional service at every step.

For more information, visit www.dt.com.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's only independent environmental disclosure system. As the founder of environmental reporting, we believe in transparency and the power of data to drive change. Partnering with leaders in enterprise, capital, policy and science, we surface the information needed to enable Earth-positive decisions. We helped more than 24,800 companies and almost 1,000 cities, states and regions disclose their environmental impacts in 2024. Financial institutions with more than a quarter of the world's institutional assets use CDP data to help inform investment and lending decisions. Aligned with the ISSB's climate standard, IFRS S2, as its foundational baseline, CDP integrates best practice reporting standards and frameworks in one place. Our team is truly global, united by our shared desire to build a world where people, planet and profit are truly balanced. Visit CDP.net or follow us @‌CDP to find out more.

