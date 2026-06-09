Direct Travel Shortlisted for Eight Major European Business Travel Awards

Recognition spans company, team and individual categories across three of the industry's most respected awards programs

DENVER, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Direct Travel, Inc., has been named a finalist in eight categories across three of Europe's most prestigious business travel awards programs, recognizing excellence across service, operations, client partnership, sales, and leadership.

The nominations come less than a year after Direct Travel expanded its global footprint through the acquisition of long-time partner ATPI, further strengthening the company's ability to deliver consistent service, local expertise and global scale to clients worldwide.

The awards are judged by independent panels of travel buyers, consultants and industry experts and are widely regarded among the most respected recognitions in the business travel sector.

Direct Travel has been shortlisted in the following categories:

Business Travel Awards Europe 2026

Travel Partner of the Year – Large TMC

Travel Team of the Year (with customer Wood)

ITM Achievement Awards 2026

Service Excellence (Team) – UK Operations Team

The Business Travel People Awards 2026

Business Travel Team of the Year – UK Operations Team

TMC Above and Beyond – Christal Bemont

Account Manager of the Year – Sarah Corrie

Sales Champion – James Draper

Industry Newcomer – Sophie Temple-Ayers

"What's particularly meaningful about these nominations is what they represent," said Christal Bemont, CEO of Direct Travel. "They recognize the people and teams who show up every day to solve problems, support travelers, and help our clients succeed. As we continue building a stronger global organization, our focus remains unchanged: delivering exceptional service, creating meaningful customer outcomes, and investing in the talented people who make both possible."

Bemont continued: "The fact that this recognition spans company, team and individual categories speaks to the strength of our culture and the momentum we're building across the globe. We're honored to be recognized alongside so many respected organizations and proud of the colleagues whose work earned this distinction."

The Business Travel Awards Europe, Business Travel People Awards and ITM Achievement Awards are among the industry's leading recognition programs, celebrating excellence across travel management, customer service, leadership, innovation and operational performance.

Winners will be announced at award ceremonies taking place throughout September in London.

About Direct Travel, Inc.

Direct Travel is one of the world's largest travel management companies, focused on delivering exceptional, innovative solutions to every client and traveler. With a long history of proven market expertise, we blend advanced technology, superior service and expert insight to drive tangible value and meaningful savings across Corporate Travel, Leisure Travel, Meetings & Events and specialty travel businesses.

Through Avenir, our next-generation platform developed with leading technology partners, we provide the industry's broadest inventory and a modern, real-time shopping experience that empowers travelers and simplifies program management. What truly sets us apart is the human care behind the technology, delivered by an experienced, passionate team dedicated to anticipating needs and delivering exceptional service at every step.

For more information about Direct Travel, visit www.dt.com

Media Contact

FINN Partners, Direct Travel, 1 3039459764, [email protected], www.dt.com

SOURCE Direct Travel