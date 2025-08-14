Directed IRA Makes Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Third Consecutive Year.

"This award reflects our execution, our innovation, and the confidence our clients place in us every day." — Mat Sorensen, CEO of Directed IRA Post this

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," said Mike Hofman, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Directed IRA Is Tapping into Investor Demand for Alternative Assets in Retirement Accounts

As more Americans move beyond stocks and mutual funds in search of greater control and long-term growth, Directed IRA has emerged as the trusted platform for investing retirement dollars into real estate, private funds, startups, crypto, and other non-publicly traded assets.

"This award reflects our execution, our innovation, and the confidence our clients place in us every day," said Mat Sorensen, CEO of Directed IRA. "And as a retirement account custodian with over $3B in alternative assets held by IRAs and 401(k)s, we know that investors are hungry for more investment opportunities than the stock market. We are answering that demand with a wide array of account options, open-architecture investment capability, industry-leading education, and secure and intuitive technology—all powered by an incredible team."

Built by Investors, for Investors

Directed IRA was founded by investors who knew firsthand the frustrations of legacy custodians. Today, the firm operates as a licensed and regulated trust company, independently audited and ranked #1 in the SDIRA industry for processing speed.

Key differentiators include:

Accessibility to invest into real estate, private equity, notes, private funds, crypto , precious metals, and more.

, precious metals, and more. Industry-leading compliance as a regulated and audited trust company (Directed Trust Company).

Directed Connect™: proprietary tech linking custodial services directly to issuers, platforms, and fintechs.

Robust client education and personalized support.

Custodian to both retail and institutional investors.

"Our clients aren't just seeking alternative assets," Sorensen added. "They want execution, responsiveness, and a partner that understands how real investors operate. That's why we built Directed IRA."

Culture + Technology = Sustainable Growth

Directed IRA's growth is rooted in a culture of performance, accountability, and innovation. The team combines deep experience in finance, law, and tech to move quickly and adapt confidently, key traits that have driven the company's compounding success.

Much of that innovation is powered by Directed Connect™, the firm's real-time tech integration hub that enables frictionless processing between custodial services and investment platforms. With Directed Connect, investors and partners can move capital faster, track progress in real time, and experience custodial services that finally keep pace with modern financial systems.

About Directed IRA

Directed IRA is the leading custodian for self-directed retirement accounts, empowering investors to take control of their retirement savings and diversify beyond the stock market. With over $3 billion in assets under custody, Directed IRA offers Traditional IRA, Roth IRA, SEP IRA, and Solo 401(k) accounts that can be invested into real estate, private funds, cryptocurrency, and other alternatives. Built by investors and operated with institutional-grade compliance, Directed IRA continues to raise the bar for the self-directed retirement industry.

For more information, visit DirectedIRA.com.

